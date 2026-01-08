UCLA Players Speak Out After Frustrating Loss to Wisconsin

After falling to Wisconsin 80-72, it has become clear that the Bruins have a lot of work, and it starts with the players.

While the Bruins did show flashes throughout the game, it was clear that they still need to figure out how to send a message early. After dropping five of their first 15 games it is clear that the Bruins need a spark to ride out the rest of the season.

Trent Perry on Defensive Struggles

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) controls the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Isaia Howard (23) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Bruins' defense has struggled and has failed to replicate the success of some of the other Mick Cronin -coached teams of the past. It has been no mystery to those in the locker room that defense has emerged as one of the Bruins' biggest weaknesses, but nothing has changed.

"I mean, we still scored 72 on the road against a really good defensive team in their home floor. At the end of the day, it's just defense. We have to lock in and lock down. That has to be our motto, 100." Trent Perry

Trent Perry on the Hole UCLA Dug Itself

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) is defended by UC Riverside Highlanders forward BJ Kolly (8) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On par with defense in terms of common themes in the Bruins' losses has been the team's inability to get off to a hot start. The Bruins would fall behind 20 points mid-way through the second half, and the deficit was simply too much for them to deal with. Here is what Trent Perry had to say:

"We just got to do better talking. Like, we knew the game plan coming in. We just didn't execute it right away. And it's hard being down 20 in the first half. But a good team like Wisconsin, you know, especially they're like 10 and 1 at home. And it's very hard to go down and, you know, try to dig yourself out the hole." Trent Perry

How Defensive Struggled Ruined the Offensive Outing

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs guard Kieran Elliott (4) looses control of the ball as he is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Like Perry, Eric Dailey Jr firmly believes that UCLA has a lot to do defensively. On the offensive side, Dailey played great, scoring 18 points while grabbing eight rebounds throughout the game. While the scoring was great, it amounts to nothing if the defense cannot get going.

"Yeah, I mean, obviously we emphasize defense at this school, and Coach has been about defense the whole time, and he's been preaching to us. We just got to find a way to execute it. Honestly, when you score that many points on the road, you definitely should win the game, but if the defense is not there, then that's just it. Yeah, we are. My teammates know, we know that we have to be better on that side of the ball. Our offense is pretty good. Defensively, that's our focus. We've got to focus there and we've got to start there." Eric Dailey Jr

How the 20-point Deficit Killed the Game

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) is defended by Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Mentioned earlier, the Bruins would allow the Badgers to jump out to a 20-point lead in the first half. This simply cannot happen, especially in the Big Ten. The Bruins have proven to be very strong front runnesr this season, but it is a matter of getting to that point.

"When you spot the team 20 points, then try to play the game. It's very hard, especially when you're in their home court. And, um... You know, they're pretty good. They're a really good team. So it's like you can't you can't do that on the road. You can't do that anywhere in basketball. Just give a team 20 points. We got to be better. We've been preaching for that. And going into these next games, I don't think that will happen again." Eric Dailey Jr

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) in the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

From the quotes from Dailey Jr and Perry it seems like they are on the same page in terms of what needs to happen down the road. The Bruins have the talent to be a great team, however, they need to be able to show it when they are not down 20.

