UCLA Bruins vs Sacramento State Hornets Game Preview
The UCLA Bruins (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) took on their first true challenge of the season by taking on then-fifth-ranked Arizona in the Intuit Dome for the Hall of Fame Series and dropped a thriller, 69-65.
Despite displaying an effort levels above the one the Bruins showed in their first three games against middling teams, voters weren't too impressed with their week. The updated AP Top 25 Men's College Basketball Poll saw UCLA drop four spots from No. 15 to No. 19, tied for the biggest drop on this week's poll.
Up next, the Bruins ramp back up against Mike Bibby and the Sacramento State Hornets in Pauley Pavilion on Tuesday. Tuesday marks the start of a three-game Empire Classic slate the Bruins have against Sac State, Presbyterian and California. UCLA plays Cal in the Chase Center in San Francisco next week.
The Scouting Report: Sacramento State
The Hornets shook off two consecutive losses by narrowly defeating Presbyterian. The win pushed them ack over .500 after losses to UC Santa Barbara and UC Davis. Here were the notable performers:
- Jeremiah Cherry: 17 pts, 10 reb, 8-15 FG
- Mikey Williams: 14 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast, 6 tov, 3-7 FG
- Prophet Johnson: 8 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast, 4 tov, 3 stl
The Bruins and Hornets will be meeting for the fourth time in history. Their last matchup took place in early November of the 2022-23 season where the Bruins came out with an easy 76-50, led by former Bruin Jaylen Clark, who finished with 17 points and seven steals and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the field.
UCLA owns the all-time series with a 3-0 record. The two programs first matched up on Dec. 23 of the 2005-06 season, and again during the 2013-15 season. The Bruins won the first clash, 86-56, and the second, 86-50.
Overall, UCLA is averaging 82.7 points per game against the Hornets and has an average historical margin of victory of nearly 31 points.
How To Watch
What: (19) UCLA Bruins vs. Sacramento State Hornets
When: Tuesday, Nov. 18
Time: 7:30 p.m. (PT)
Where: Pauley Pavilion (Westwood, California)
TV: Big Ten Network
TV Announcers: J.B. Long (play-by-play), Don MacLean (analyst)
Radio: AM 790 (KABC), SiriusXM Ch. 106 or 195
Radio Announcers: Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)
UCLA Impact Players
1. Donovan Dent, PG
Dent is, without a doubt, UCLA's most important player on the floor at all times. The Bruins move as he does and he'll ultimately dictate their ceiling all season.
The star guard has been struggling from the field since his stellar debut against Eastern Washington. Against Arizona, Dent scored just 11 points and shot 5-for-16 from the field without attempting a single 3-pointer.
Dent is averaging 14.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game on 39.0/25.0/78.6 shooting splits. He's up on assist production from his Mountain West Player of the Year campaign last season, but down on points by nearly six per game.
Look for him to bounce back in the coming games.
2. Xavier Booker, C
Booker, a Michigan State transfer, has been one of the biggest revelations of the early season. He followed up a stellar three-game start with a great effort against Arizona.
He proved that he can compete with even the sport's best frontcourts like that of the Wildcats. His presence around the rim on both sides of the ball is crucial for the Bruins.
However, down the stretch of Friday's loss, UCLA's rim protection faltered. Not too much to worry about now, but definitely something to keep track of in Booker's game.
3. Trent Perry, G
Speaking of early-season revelations, backup guard Trent Perry had a career night against West Georgia as Dent sat out with a muscle strain. Against Arizona, though, he didn't quite show up.
In fact, he accounted for all of UCLA's bench points, which was three.
It's not like he was tasked with being the Bruins' primary source of creation, what with Dent and Skyy Clark assuming those responsibilities naturally, but also proved early in the season to be a strong presence off the bench.
Look for Perry to get back on track against Sacramento State.
