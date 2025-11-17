UCLA Falls Hard in Week's Basketball Top 25
The UCLA Bruins (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) took on their first true challenge of the season by taking on then-fifth-ranked Arizona in the Intuit Dome for the Hall of Fame Series and dropped a thriller, 69-65.
Despite displaying an effort levels above the one the Bruins showed in their first three games against middling teams, voters weren't too impressed with their week. The updated AP Top 25 Men's College Basketball Poll saw UCLA drop four spots from No. 15 to No. 19, tied for the biggest drop on this week's poll.
The Wildcats moved up a rank to No. 5, and Purdue reclaimed its spot as the No. 1 team in the nation. Below is the full rankings of the week and the team's trends:
Full Ap Top 25:
- Purdue, 4-0 (up 1)
- Houston, 4-0 (down 1)
- UConn, 4-0
- Arizona, 4-0 (up 1)
- Duke, 4-0 (down 1)
- Louisville, 4-0 (up 6)
- Michigan, 3-0 (down 1)
- Illinois, 4-0 (up 6)
- BYU, 3-1 (down 2)
- Florida, 3-1
- Alabama, 2-1 (down 3)
- Kentucky, 3-1 (down 3)
- Gonzaga, 4-0 (up 6)
- St. John's, 2-1 (down 1)
- Texas Tech, 3-1 (down 4)
- Iowa State, 3-0
- Michigan State, 3-0
- North Carolina, 4-0
- UCLA, 3-1 (down 4)
- Tennessee, 3-0
- Arkansas, 3-1
- Auburn, 3-1
- Wisconsin, 3-0 (up 1)
- Kansas, 3-1 (up 1)
- NC State, 3-0
Others Receiving Votes:
San Diego St. (71), Indiana (65), Vanderbilt (57), Oregon (28), Ohio St. (21), Southern Cal (16), Georgetown (16), Creighton (12), Baylor (11), Saint Mary's (8), Missouri (7), Mississippi (5), Iowa (3), Utah St. (2), Georgia (2), Virginia (1), Virginia Tech (1), Stanford (1), Kansas St. (1).
UCLA Slips Slightly in KenPom After Arizona Loss
UCLA started the season ranked 10th on the highly-regarded KenPom college basketball rankings. Following three unconvincing outings to open the season the Bruins dropped all the way to No. 30 on the rankings.
And after losing to Arizona, which is currently ranked 11th on the rankings, UCLA dropped one spot to No. 32, just behind San Diego State, which the Bruins beat in an exhibition game before the season.
UCLA's offense continues to drop sharply after every game. This time, it fell 12 spots to 46th in the nation with a 115.5 offensive rating. If it weren't for the Bruins' defense, they may have dropped even further on the rankings. UCLA's defense jumped up 10 spots to No. 17 with a 96.0 defensive rating.
The Bruins' +19.57 net rating sits them at 32nd and as the seventh-ranked Big Ten team, behind Purdue (5), Illinois (7), Michigan (14), Wisconsin (16), Indiana (18) and USC (19).
UCLA returns on Tuesday, Nov. 18, to take on Mike Bibby's Sacramento State Hornets for the Empire Classic in Pauley Pavilion.
