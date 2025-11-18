UCLA Injury Updates: Iamaleava, Two Key Offensive Linemen
The UCLA Bruins (3-7, 3-4 Big Ten) may not have much left to play for this season, but that doesn't mean interim coach Tim Skipper isn't going to motivate his squad to compete like he has all season.
Following a demoralizing 48-10 loss to the No. 1-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, three key offensive weapons for the Bruins came out bruised and battered, including star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who didn't play in the game because of a concussion.
Offensive linemen Garrett DiGiorgio and Reuben Unije were hobbled following the loss. Skipper spoke with the media on Monday and updated all three of the players' status moving forward preparing for Washington.
"They're all day-to-day," Skipper said. "They're doing a lot today in the training room and we'll see by the end of the day if they can go tomorrow. But they are truly day-to-day, so we have a chance for all three possibly to be able to go tomorrow, but we have to wait and see until they get through with all the testing and everything today."
Missing Iamaleava of course had its impact. Redshirt sophomore backup quarterback Luke Duncan started in his place and didn't do quite bad, finishing with 154 yards on 16-of-23 passing for a touchdown.
When asked whether or not Duncan would be taking practice reps as a starter in the week leading up to Saturday's clash against the Huskies, Skipper said, "It's day-to-day. I mean, that's my honest answer. We meet in the evening times on Mondays, so we won't meet until later -- because it's our off day -- all the players do all their treatment and do all the things they need to do to get ready to go.
"So once I get that report and have a better idea of what we're doing, we'll know what direction we need to go as far as the quarterback situation. But I don't want to speculate anything right now. I'm kind of going to let the trainers and doctors tell us what we need to do."
Looking Forward to Saturday
With the looming conversations around UCLA moving its home games to SoFi Stadium, Saturday's Rose Bowl clash could be the last we see the Bruins playing regular season games in Pasadena.
Adding to that, who knows if Iamaleava is going to return next year? The redshirt sophomore detailed coming into the season that he wanted to enter his name into the NFL draft after the season, but given the year he had, there is a pretty good chance he returns.
Saturday may also be the last time Tim Skipper is coaching in the Rose Bowl. Say what you want about UCLA's season, but Skipper did everything he could with everything he had, and then some. The two-time interim coach will undoubtedly be a head coach somewhere, but we're just not too sure it'll be with the Bruins.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.