Three Bold Observations From UCLA's Thrashing Loss to Indiana

The Bruins were simply outmatched in all facets of their 56-6 loss to the No. 2 Hoosiers.

Connor Moreno

Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Stephen Daley (8) pressures UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) as he throws during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Stephen Daley (8) pressures UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) as he throws during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) were reminded of the pecking order during their 56-6 shellacking at the hands of the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday.

The Bruins were simply outplayed, outcoached and outmatched against Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten). It started on the first drive when UCLA quarterback threw his first interception within a minute of the game to Aiden Fisher, who returned it for a touchdown.

Iamaleava couldn't get anything going. He finished the game 13-of-27 (48%) passing for 113 yards and two interceptions. On the ground, the redshirt sophomore got out for 28 yards on seven scrambles. Iamaleava was sacked three times.

Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Stephen Daley (8) pulls the jersey worn by UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

UCLA struggled to get anything going against an overwhelming Indiana defense, including establishing the run game. With Anthony Woods out, the Bruins were already shorthanded in the backfield and finished with just 88 rushing yards on 25 carries, good for an average of just 3.9 yards per rush.

The Bruins go back home and have a bye this week before hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Nov. 8, in the Rose Bowl. UCLA is just two losses away from losing a bowl game bid with a gauntlet ahead of them.

As UCLA heads into its final bye week, let's dive into three of our boldest observations from this loss.

1. Early Season Defensive Woes Returning?

Indiana's E.J. Williams (7) runs during the Indiana versus UCLA football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-TImes / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite giving up 56 points, UCLA's defense outperformed its offense for the second consecutive week. But, it looks like Bruins defenders are reverting back to a problem that plagued them early in the season -- tackling.

There were plenty of instances in this game where Indiana may have had to punt if UCLA defenders were able to adequately wrap up. One play in stood out in particular, a 16-yard Fernando Mendoza run on 3rd-and-9, where the Heisman quarterback broke a few tackles before gutting out a first down in Indiana's opening drive.

The drive ended in the first of UCLA's two interceptions, but the play was a microcosm of various other defensive mistakes that allowed the game to get out of hand.

2. Offensive Charm Worn Out?

Indiana's Tyrique Tucker (95) sacks UCLA's Nico Iamaleava (9) during the Indiana versus UCLA football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-TImes / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jerry Neuheisel assumed much of the national credit for UCLA's turnaround after his offensive play-calling debut against Penn State. He followed it up by dropping 38 on Michigan State.

UCLA's assistant head coach Jerry Neuheisel adjusts his headset during the third quarter in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since then, the Bruins have averaged 11.5 points per game. Saturday against the Hoosiers, UCLA averaged 3.5 yards per rush and just 4.0 yards per pass.

I'm afraid to say it, but as the Bruins' defense has risen over the past few weeks, the offense has fallen off a cliff.

3. Is a Bowl Game Still Possible?

Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Bruins drop to 3-5 on the season and are two wins away from not qualifying for a bowl game and matching last season's loss total.

The story of Tim Skipper coming in and leading a 0-4 team to a bowl game turnaround would be a great one, but it's looking more unlikely by the week.

UCLA needs to win three of its last four games of the season. Who are those games against? Nebraska, No. 1 Ohio State, Washington and USC.

Go ahead and count that road game against the Buckeyes as a loss while we're here. This means the Bruins have to beat each of Nebraska, Washington and Southern California to get a bowl game bid. Each of those three teams has either been ranked or received votes to be ranked across multiple weeks this season.

I just don't see it, but I'd love to be wrong.

