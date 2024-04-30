UCLA Women's Basketball: Bruins Recruit Has Family Ties Already in Program
For the UCLA women's basketball team, landing center Lauren Betts last offseason was a massive get. She helped them throughout the entire season and was key to their run to the Sweet Sixteen this past year.
However, she has some ties to a potential recruit that the Bruins are looking forward to getting, her sister. Sienna Betts verbally committed to playing at UCLA last year but wants to pave her own way forward, out of her sister's shadow.
“We do [get along] now, but when we were younger, we used to fight a lot, and that was one of the main reasons I wasn’t going to go to Stanford when she was there,” Sienna said. “Because I just wanted to go my own separate way and do my own thing, and so that’s why it hurts when people are saying I’m following her because it’s really not about her at all, the fact that I’m going there. But we are much closer now. We’re really close now, which I like, obviously.”
The two sisters will likely get to play together, at least for one year. But Sienna will be trying to avoid being compared to her sister. It has been her dream to play at UCLA and now she will get the chance, even if she has to share the Betts name for the time being.
