Walking Through UCLA's Loss vs #15 Michigan State

The Bruins would get steam rolled vs Michigan State, proving that UCLA is still ways away from becoming a powerhouse in the Big Ten.

First Half

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) go for the rebound in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent would start off the scoring for the Bruins. However, Jordan Scott would hit a 3-pointer, and Cohen Carr would hit a shot of his own to take the lead. UCLA's defense cannot have breakdowns this early. 5-4 MSU with 16:41 left.

Donovan Dent hit a quick two-pointer, followed by a great UCLA defensive possession. However, Dent turned the ball over in transition. Eric Dailey Jr. then knocked down a nice three-pointer to take the lead, but Michigan State responded with strong offense to quickly regain it. 12-9 MSU with 14:48 left.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) grabs the rebound over Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Michigan went on an 8-0 run after the last update. Any offensive momentum UCLA was building has clearly dwindled. This is right on cue, as it mirrors the story of the 30-point loss to Michigan. Skyy Clark briefly stopped the bleeding, but MSU has simply been too good. 17-12 MSU with 12:44 left.

Jeremy Fears Jr. has been lights out so far, with six points while shooting 2-of-2 from three in addition to four assists. The Bruins need to answer back somehow. But no one has stepped up to answer the call. This game is slipping away. 22-12 MSU with 10:43 left.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin and guard Donovan Dent (2) react on the bench as the lost to the Indiana Hoosiers in double overtime at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins have been 1-of-10 during Michigan State's run. It has become apparent that the Bruins' struggles from the Michigan game have carried over in a very depressing way. The Bruins have been scoreless in the last four minutes during Michigans 12-0 run. 27-12 MSU with 9:06 left.

UCLA has still not scored since the last update. It has now been seven minutes without a single basket. Michigan State deserves credit, but it's hard to ignore how poorly UCLA has played. This game has already gotten out of hand. 18-0 Michigan State run. 33-12 MSU with 5:44 left.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin on the bench during the second overtime period against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent was able to stop the bleeding, but Michigan State has not let off the gas pedal. This is getting very ugly. Carson Cooper would answer back with a 3-point play. If this keeps up, UCLA will lose this game worse than they did vs Michigan the game prior. 36-14 MSU with 4:29 left.

The Bruins have finally been able to find a rhythm. Not the entire team, but Tyler Bilodeau certainly has. Still, UCLA is staring at a huge deficit that they are unlikely to overcome. Michigan State punched UCLA in the jaw early, and it has been a slow burn ever since. 43-20 MSU with 1:03 left.

Second Half

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin instructs players in the second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Bilodeau converted a four-point play to give UCLA a real boost of momentum. It’s a very hard task, but it is still technically possible for UCLA to come back in this one. However, Fears Jr. quickly put that notion to bed by drilling another three. 48-29 MSU with 17:33 left.

UCLA’s defense has started to heat up, but the offense still needs to complement it better. Xavier Booker was able to add a basket, but aside from the Bilodeau four-point play mentioned earlier, UCLA has not done anything else. Cohen Carr has been great on both ends of the floor. 50-29 MSU with 15:43 left.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts after a three-point basket the second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Michigan State is on another level in this one. As it stands now the Spartans are hitting 59% from the field to UCLA's measly 38%. Michigan State has been excellent from three as well shooting 52%. Even if UCLA heats up, they simply have no answer for Michigan State. 62-38 MSU with 12:51 left.

Both teams have come to a standstill. UCLA’s offense has gone cold—what else is new? Michigan State quickly found its rhythm again after a Kohler hook shot and a Kur Teng three following a UCLA turnover. The Spartans are now on a 10-0 run. 72-41 MSU with 7:42 left.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

UCLA was able to turn things around with a 7-0 run, following a nice Eric Freeny 3-pointer, and a Clark layup assisted by Freeny. This would be halted by a Coeh Carr 3-pointer to push the lead back up. There is simply not enough time for UCLA to comeback in this one. 75-48 MSU with 5:02 left.

Steven Jamerson was ejected by Mick Cronin following a flagrant foul on Carson Cooper. UCLA is clearly frustrated, while Michigan State shows no signs of slowing down. The Bruins need to find some momentum to ensure this game isn’t a total waste. 80-54 MSU with 3:19 left.

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin pleads his case to officials in the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Final Score: 82-59 MSU

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW