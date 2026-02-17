3 Spartans Who Will Test UCLA Most on Tuesday

The Bruins are heading into deep enemy territory as they face off against No. 15 Michigan State.

UCLA is coming off a 30-point loss to now No. 1 Michigan. While this game did not go as expected, the Bruins now understand what it means to be the best in the Big Ten. Moving forward, UCLA needs to figure how to prevent this from happening against vs Michigan State.

Jeremy Fears Jr | G

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. prepares to shoot free throws against Illinois during overtime on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeremy Fears Jr has been incredible this season for Michigan State. On the season he is averaging 15.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and a staggering 9.2 assists. This season he has four 20-plus point performances, with his high being 31 against No. 1 Michigan earlier this season.

Donovan Dent or Skyy Clark will need to play great defense on Fears. He is simply too strong a player to be left unchecked. Like Purdue's Braden Smith, UCLA needs to limit Fears. If they can accomplish this, the Spartans really have nowhere else to look.

Jaxon Kohler | F

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler grabs a rebound against Michigan during the first half on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Behind Fears in overall impact stands Jaxon Kohler, a 6-foot-9 forward who is shooting 40% from three and will, without a doubt, give UCLA trouble. If the Bruins cannot slow his three-point shooting, this game could very well end in a loss similar to the one against Michigan.

With how spotty UCLA's offense has been half-to-half, the Bruins cannot afford to let Kohler get hot behind the arc. If this happens, the Bruins will almost certainly find themselves in a deficit similar to the one against Michigan. Tyler Bilodeau really needs to step up defensively in this one.

Carson Cooper | C

Michigan State's Carson Cooper, right, celebrates with Cam Ward, left, after Ward's score an Indiana foul during the second half on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carson Cooper has been in a rough scoring slump as of late. Over his last four games, he is averaging just seven points per contest. Still, Cooper has been excellent on the glass for the Spartans, averaging 7.6 rebounds during that span.

We could see Xavier Booker, or even Steven Jamerson II, take a crack at slowing down Cooper. The Bruins have proven they can hang with some of the best rebounding teams in the country, but it won’t mean anything if Cooper is able to put together a masterclass performance.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to guard Trent Perry (0) in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Bruins have recently been very vulnerable to big individual performances. If they are unable to slow down any one of the three players listed above, they will be in for a disastrous night. That said, UCLA knows what it needs to do to take down Michigan State.

