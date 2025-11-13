Where UCLA Ranks in KenPom Ahead of No. 5 Arizona Clash
The No. 15 UCLA Bruins (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) may be undefeated through three games this season, but they've been rather underwhelming in basically all of their contests.
A six-point win over Eastern Washington preceded an 11-point win over Pepperdine. Then the Bruins handled West Georgia (a team playing its 34th Division 1 game as a program), 83-62, without star point guard Donovan Dent.
UCLA started the season ranked 10th on the highly-regarded KenPom college basketball rankings. Following three unconvincing outings to open the season, and ahead of their first big matchup of the year against No. 5 Arizona, the Bruins have dropped all the way to No. 30 on the rankings.
The Bruins' offense slightly decreased with Dent out, dropping to 34th in the nation with a 116.7 offensive rating. However, the defense was the biggest drop, going from 20th to 27th in college basketball with a 96.5 defensive rating.
Looking ahead, some of UCLA's most notable opponents, including Arizona (11) are ahead of them on the rankings. Along with the Wildcats, Pomeroy has Gonzaga (3), Illinois (4), Purdue (7), Michigan (15) and Wisconsin (16), just to name a few.
UCLA's underwhelming start hasn't only affected its KenPom rankings, it also put a damper on the Bruins' placement in the latest March madness projections.
UCLA Hoops Dropped in Latest March Madness Bracketology
UCLA hasn't been able to get near its ceiling against middling teams. Their perception through three games is reflected in their seeding in the latest postseason projection.
In ESPN's latest Men's Bracketology: 2026 NCAA Tournament Prediction, Joe Lunardi has the Bruins as a 5-seed in the West (San Jose) Region of March Madness. The other 5-seeds in Lunardi's prediction include North Carolina, Michigan State and Texas Tech.
UCLA's Projected March Madness Bracket:
- UConn
- Kentucky
- BYU
- Gonzaga
- UCLA
- Wisconsin
- Creighton
- Baylor
- Indiana
- Mississippi State
- VCU
- High Point (Bruins' projected matchup)
- Troy
- Utah Valley
- St. Thomas
- Vermont
The addition of transfer guard Donovan Dent was deemed one of the most impactful moves of the offseason, and his addition has already raised UCLA's ceiling despite some lackluster collective wins this season.
The Bruins stay in Los Angeles on Friday, but travel to a neutral site to take on the Wildcats. As part of the Hall of Fame Series, UCLA will play Arizona in the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, home of the Los Angeles Clippers.
The game tips off at 7 p.m. and will be televised on Peacock.
