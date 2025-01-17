Bruins' Close Addresses Tragedy: 'We're Playing for Things Bigger Than Ourselves'
The No. 1 UCLA women's basketball team (17-0) is off to the best start in its 51 years as a program after earning a dominant win over Penn State on Wednesday. Despite the success, Coach Cori Close is aware there is more to play for in the difficult times that the Los Angeles community is going through.
Over the past few weeks, Southern California has been struck with tragedy as the Los Angeles wildfires continue to wage war on the surrounding communities and UCLA's campus. The Bruins had last Sunday's home game with Northwestern postponed due to the effects of the fires.
Following their win over the Nittany Lions, Close spoke to the media and addressed the adversity that her team and community is going through and what each game means to them. They may the nation's top team, but Close knows that it means more than basketball in a difficult time such as this.
"Well, I think the main takeaway is that we're playing for things bigger than ourselves here, and that we're not just playing for our own execution or wins and losses," Close said. "We're playing for a city that is going through so much right now. That doesn't let us off the hook. We are responsible to do our job and be able to execute. But I do think there needs to be a sense of humility about what we're dealing with in this time and place."
Sometimes when tragedy strikes, having something to distract those impacted is extremely beneficial. The Bruins are definitely providing a relief from the everyday hardship that millions are going through as they hope to maintain the land they once lived on.
The Bruins will take their undefeated record and No. 1 national ranking to Newark, New Jersey, where they will play the Baylor Bears (15-3) in the Coretta Scott King Classic on Monday. The contest is set for 12 p.m. PST and will be televised on FOX.
Despite the game being away from home, Close and her group will continue to play not only to protect their undefeated season, but for the individuals fighting for their lives, their homes and the ones helping to save it all.
