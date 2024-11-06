Bruins Come Out of Paris Trip Victorious
No. 5 UCLA women's basketball is off to a 1-0 start to its 2024-25 season following a 66-59 win over No. 13 Louisville in the Aflac Oui-Play in Paris, France, on Monday.
After being bested 18-13 in the opening period, the Bruins never looked back, outscoring the Cardinals in each of the next three quarters.
UCLA won the battle of the boards, out-rebounding Louisville, 47-43. That effort was led by Bruins junior center Lauren Betts, who grabbed 13 rebounds while also leading UCLA in points with 18. She also recorded five assists.
Betts was one of three Bruins to reach double-digits in scoring, joined by transfer junior forward Timea Gardiner (15) and junior guard Londynn Jones (13), whose points came off of three triples, building off her epic 2023 campaign in which she set the program record for single-season 3-pointers made with 87.
Gardiner went an incredible 5-for-7 from beyond the arc.
Another Bruin who shined in Monday's win was junior transfer forward Janiah Barker, who posted 8 points and seven rebounds in her UCLA debut.
The Bruins were able to come away on top despite turning the ball over 22 times. If they are able to clean up that area of their game, there's no telling how good this group can be this season.
Overall, UCLA demonstrated on Monday that it is right where it belongs as the No. 5 team in the nation.
The Bruins will be back in action on Sunday when they host Colgate on Sunday at 2 p.m. PST/5 p.m. EST.
