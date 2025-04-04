UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Final Four Showdown With UConn
In the latest episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, Madeleine Considine highlights how the UCLA women’s basketball team is preparing for its historic NCAA Final Four debut, ready to face off against No. 2 seed UConn in what promises to be an exciting semifinal matchup.
UCLA (34-2) will take on UConn (35-3) on Friday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
The Bruins are fresh off a thrilling 72-65 win over No. 3 seed LSU, where junior forward Timea Gardiner and junior guard Gabriela Jaquez combined for an impressive 9-of-13 shooting from 3-point range.
UCLA’s defense was anchored by junior center Lauren Betts, who added 17 points, seven rebounds and six blocks in the victory.
You can watch the episode below:
Betts was named the Spokane 1 Region’s Most Outstanding Player, and alongside Jaquez and junior guard Kiki Rice, was selected to the All-Region Team.
UConn, led by the dynamic Paige Bueckers, comes into this game having dispatched USC 78-64 in the Elite Eight. Bueckers continued her dominant play with 31 points, six assists and four steals, while Sarah Strong added 22 points and 17 rebounds in the win.
The Huskies have been a consistent force in the NCAA Tournament, making their 24th Final Four appearance, and they hold a 7-1 all-time record against UCLA, including a 2-0 postseason advantage.
However, the Bruins were victorious the last time the teams met in November 2023, winning 78-67 in the Cayman Islands, where Rice led UCLA with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.
For UCLA, the key to success will be building on the team's mental toughness, which has been a hallmark of its run to the Final Four.
Betts, who has emerged as one of the top players in the country this season, continues to play at an elite level, averaging 20 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
UCLA’s well-rounded roster includes seven players averaging over 7 points per game, and the Bruins are among the nation’s best in key statistical categories such as blocks, scoring offense, and rebounding.
UCLA has shown it can thrive under pressure, winning 23 consecutive games at one point during the season, including a series of dominant performances against ranked opponents.
This matchup will be a test of strength and strategy, as both teams boast dynamic rosters and championship aspirations.
UConn’s storied history in the NCAA Tournament makes them a formidable opponent, but UCLA’s blend of talent, depth, and defensive prowess has positioned them as a team ready to take on the challenge.
The Bruins will need another complete team effort to advance to the national championship game. With the leadership of Betts, Rice, Jaquez and a host of other talented players, UCLA is poised to make history as it looks to continue its magical run in Tampa.
