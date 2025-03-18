Kiki Rice Keeps UCLA Locked In on the Bigger Picture
UCLA remained No. 1 in the Associated Press Women's Basketball Top 25 on Monday, a day after securing the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.
The Bruins received 19 first-place votes from the 32-member national media panel, cementing their place among the nation's best ahead of March Madness.
Despite the historic achievement, junior guard Kiki Rice remains focused on the bigger picture. Speaking at Sunday’s press conference, she reflected on what this moment means for the team, the sport, and their championship aspirations.
Rice made it clear that rankings don’t win championships, execution does.
"It's an opportunity, but it’s a number next to our name still,” Rice said. “No. 1 overall seed doesn’t get us to the final four. It doesn’t get us to the national championship game. We've got to go out there and earn it, but it definitely positions us well."
This mentality reflects UCLA’s identity under Coach Cori Close, who has emphasized a process-driven approach rather than focusing on external validation.
Rice described this year as an exciting time to be part of UCLA basketball, citing not only the team’s accomplishments, including a Big Ten Tournament title but also the broader growth of women’s basketball.
Rice also highlighted the evolution of UCLA’s mindset and leadership, noting that the team has become more player-driven, a critical shift heading into the postseason.
"We've gotten a lot tougher and been able to have those hard conversations,” she said. “Our leadership has grown, and we've become a player-led team, not just a team led by our coaches.
"That's a step that we need to take entering into the postseason in order for us to be the most successful and achieve our goals.”
This transformation in team accountability and resilience has been a key factor in UCLA’s ability to navigate the challenges of the Big Ten transition and maintain a championship mindset.
From grueling travel schedules to new competitive landscapes, the Bruins have had to adjust quickly and thrive.
Despite the historic milestone of securing the No. 1 overall seed, Rice and the Bruins are staying locked in on their biggest goal: a deep NCAA Tournament run.
With Rice’s leadership, UCLA’s toughness and a relentless focus on growth, the Bruins are poised to make their mark.
