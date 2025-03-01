Bruins Will Paint Pauley Blue in Crosstown Showdown
Pauley Pavilion will be a sea of blue on Saturday as UCLA women’s basketball hosts a historic "Blue Out" game for their highly anticipated rematch against USC.
With the first 3,500 fans receiving exclusive blue t-shirts and the arena already sold out, this event is more than just a rivalry showdown — it’s a defining moment for women’s basketball culture in Southern California.
The "Blue Out" isn’t just about team spirit; it’s a statement. A sold-out arena for a women’s basketball game, packed with fans donning the school’s colors, signifies a cultural shift in LA sports.
Women’s basketball has long fought for the visibility and support that men’s teams receive, and moments like this reinforce its growing prominence. With the Bruins and Trojans tied atop the Big Ten standings, the stakes are at an all-time high, making this a can’t-miss event for basketball fans across the city.
UCLA coach Cori Close acknowledged the significance of the moment after the Bruins’ last matchup against USC.
“What a great crowd and turnout for our city and for women's basketball in LA,” she said.
The intensity of the UCLA-USC rivalry has always been fierce, but this year, the battle has reached new heights with both teams excelling in their first season in the Big Ten. UCLA is looking to avenge its only loss of the season, while USC, led by JuJu Watkins, is aiming to solidify its dominance.
Saturday’s winner not only claims bragging rights but also takes the conference title. The game’s significance extends beyond the court — it’s a landmark moment for women’s college basketball in LA.
Junior guard Kiki Rice, a key leader for the Bruins, shared her excitement for the rematch after their loss.
“I think it's kind of cool we get to play them again,” Rice said. “It's gonna be a great game. We hope for a good turnout — it’s already sold out and everything. I’m sure there’ll be a lot on the line in that game, and we’ll be ready for it.”
A sold-out game featuring two powerhouse programs is proof of the growing demand for women’s basketball in Southern California. The energy surrounding this game demonstrates that when given the platform, women’s sports can captivate audiences and fill arenas.
Events like this create lasting fan engagement, inspiring younger generations to see women’s basketball as an integral part of LA’s sports landscape.
On Saturday, it’s more than a game. It’s a movement. And in Pauley Pavilion, the message will be clear — women’s basketball belongs in the spotlight.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.