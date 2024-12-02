Bruins Women's Hoops Off to Hot Start
The No. 1 UCLA Bruins (7-0) have started on fire this season with a perfect record and rocking a seven-game winning streak. They have dominated nearly every opponent they have played this year, including a pair of key wins against top 25 opponents.
The Bruins tipped off their season against No. 17 Louisville, handling them by 7 points to start their winning streak. They would follow that up with dismantling each of their next six opponents by 15 or more points, including Arkansas and former No. 1-ranked South Carolina.
After the Bruins knocked off the Gamecocks by 15 points at the end of November, they assumed the top ranking in the nation and have shown no sign of slowing down. Since being the queens of women's college basketball, they have crushed their past two opponents.
Playing two mid-major opponents in UT Martin and Fresno State, the Bruins scored 97 points in each game and won by a combined margin of 116 points. Ever since receiving that top spot amongst the national rankings, they have shown why the committee was wise to award them first overall.
Junior center Lauren Betts is having a National Player of the Year type of season as she has led the team in scoring in four of the team's seven games this year. She has a team-high in points (19.3), rebounds (12) and blocks (2.1). Betts is a force to be reckoned with all over the court.
One pleasant surprise for the Bruins has been true freshman Elina Aarnisalo who leads the team in assists with 6.6 per game. She is averaging 10.3 points per game and has already posted three games with double-digit point totals. She will be a key piece for years to come for the Bruins.
Bruins coach Cori Close is in her 14th season at the helm of the program and may be coaching her most skilled and experienced team over her tenure. The way the Bruins are dispatching bad teams and taking out the best in the country as well shows their ability to beat anyone.
