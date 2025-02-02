Betts Blossoms as UCLA’s Backbone
As UCLA’s season continues to gain momentum, junior center Lauren Betts has emerged as both a leader and a key contributor for the Bruins. Following another strong performance, Betts spoke candidly about her growth, mindset, and gratitude for being part of the storied program.
For Betts, this season has been about finding confidence and shedding past distractions.
“I’m just really grateful,” she said on Wednesday. “I think it has a lot to do with the program that I’m at and my teammates and my coaches. The way that I’ve grown has a lot to do with how much they push me every single day.”
Reflecting on last season, Betts admitted that outside noise and self-doubt played a role in her performance.
“I think last year I was so worried about the wrong things, and it had a lot to do with things that weren’t really in my control,” Betts said. “I think once I let that take over my mental state, it showed in how I played. I just played a lot more timid, but now I’m able to take control of what I’m doing out there a lot more.”
With a growing comfort in the Bruins’ offense, Betts has found ways to be more effective, even when facing heavy defensive pressure.
“We practice it every single day,” she said. “The sets that we run put me in the best position possible. Obviously, being double-teamed, triple-teamed is really difficult, so just reading the timing of cuts, the lifts, and finding shooters, they're screaming my name, trying to make sure that I can find them. That helps so much. It helps me get into the flow of the game, so I don’t feel like I have to force anything.”
UCLA’s undefeated record has generated plenty of buzz, but Betts and her teammates remain focused on steady improvement.
“It’s great being undefeated, and obviously, there’s all this hype around it, but we’re just trying to stay as neutral as possible,” Betts said. “When we show up to practice, our coaches don’t take it easy on us. We just focus on finding ways to get better every day.”
Betts has embraced a leadership role, ensuring her team stays locked in.
“I can kind of relay that message to my teammates — like, hey, now it’s getting serious,” she said. “We’re getting through conference play, it’s getting to that time, so just making sure that we’re locked in always.”
While UCLA sits atop the rankings, Betts knows the work is far from over.
“There’s so much room to improve, and what I love about our team is that we never settle,” she said. “We're always going to find ways that we can get better, no matter what our ranking is.”
With athlete parents who understand the grind, Betts has leaned on their advice throughout her career.
“It’s great having two athlete parents. They just get it,” she said. “They understand all the hard work that goes into it and how hard it is sometimes to balance school, life, and basketball. They’ve always given me great advice growing up.”
She also credits the coaching staff for helping players manage the mental and physical toll of the season. Betts understands the rich history of UCLA basketball and appreciates the influence of Coach Cori Close, whose mentorship has helped shape her journey.
Despite the individual attention she’s received, Betts remains focused on the collective effort of the entire roster.
“I would not be who I am without my teammates and coaches,” she said. “There’s so much depth on this team, and that’s why we’re here today. It’s not because of me — it’s because of everybody that goes into this program and does the work.”
With UCLA continuing to rise as a powerhouse, Betts’ leadership and gratitude stand as a testament to the culture that has propelled the Bruins to success.
