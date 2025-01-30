UCLA’s Lauren Betts Dominates, Named National Player of the Week
UCLA junior center Lauren Betts was named the National Player of the Week by the Associated Press (AP), the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) and the NCAA after an extraordinary three-game stretch last week that continued to solidify her status as one of the most dominant players in the country.
The Bruins embarked on a tough East Coast road trip, facing then No. 25 Baylor, Rutgers, and then No. 8 Maryland — a crucial test for UCLA as it continues its strong season. Betts delivered her best performances yet, averaging 27.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting a staggering 75 percent (36-of-48) from the field.
Betts' impact went beyond just statistics. She was the anchor of UCLA’s offense and defense, imposing her presence in the paint and proving nearly unstoppable for any opponent that tried to slow her down.
Betts’ incredible week began with a near triple-double against No. 25 Baylor in the Coretta Scott King Classic. She scored 24 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and set a UCLA program record with nine blocks — a defensive performance that frustrated the Bears’ offense and gave UCLA a crucial victory.
Just days later, against Rutgers, she continued her dominance, recording her 11th double-double of the season with 25 points and 13 rebounds in an 84-66 win. Despite facing a physical Scarlet Knights squad, Betts controlled the game with her efficiency in the paint and ability to finish around the rim.
Then came the statement game — a career-high 33-point performance in UCLA’s 82-67 win over No. 8 Maryland. Betts put on an offensive clinic, hitting 14 of 15 shots from the field, while also contributing seven rebounds, four assists and four blocks. This dominant showing against a top-10 opponent only reinforced her place as one of the premier post players in the nation.
Betts' ability to dominate both ends of the floor has made her an invaluable piece of UCLA’s success this season. The Bruins will need her to maintain her stellar form as they approach critical matchups in conference play.
With her combination of size, skill and efficiency, Betts has established herself as one of the most unstoppable forces in college basketball. If she continues to play at this level, UCLA could be a legitimate contender for a deep March Madness run — perhaps even a national title.
One thing is certain: Lauren Betts is not just a rising star — she’s already arrived.
