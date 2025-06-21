UCLA Taking Calculated Risk on Former Five-Star Recruit
A calculated risk.
That’s what UCLA is taking on former five-star recruit Xavier Booker.
It’s been a long, winding road for Booker, who once had the makings of a college basketball phenom. A 6-foot-11 athletic freak with shooting range and fluid movement? Programs would kill for that combination.
And it seemed like the perfect match when he signed with Michigan State and Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo.
But even with his natural gifts, Booker never found his rhythm in East Lansing. Over two seasons, he averaged just 12.6 minutes per game across 60 appearances, struggling to earn consistent playing time. One night he’d log 18 minutes. The next, three.
The fit just wasn’t there. A change of scenery was overdue.
Enter Mick Cronin.
“Going somewhere I could play my game and display everything I could do,” Booker said about his transfer decision. “And really just play for a coach who has a lot of faith in me to go out on the floor and just be able to play through mistakes. I know I’m capable of doing a lot of things, and I feel like Cronin is going to let me do that.”
And there’s evidence that with consistent minutes, the real Booker starts to show.
College basketball insider Jon Rothstein has been bullish on UCLA ever since it landed Booker and New Mexico transfer Donovan Dent. In his deep dive, Rothstein highlighted what could make Booker thrive in Westwood.
“UCLA needs Xavier Booker to be a factor to have a chance to compete for a Big Ten title and earn a high seed in the NCAA Tournament,” Rothstein said. “But when you do the deep dive, this is what you come up with: [Booker] one time played over 20 minutes in a game in the Maui Invitational last November against North Carolina — he had 12 and 7.”
Rothstein added, “Xavier Booker played 17 minutes or more last season nine times. His averages? 8.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1 block per game. And in talking to the UCLA staff, the biggest thing they showed me… was the switch in his position.”
That shift? Moving from power forward to center, a role that better suits his size and instincts.
The talent is undeniable. That’s not the question. The challenge is whether it can finally translate over a full season in a system designed to unleash him.
Booker is still just a career 4.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG player. On paper, it’s a risk. You're putting your trust in potential — not production.
But in sports, progress comes from betting big. If you’re not taking bold swings, you’re playing not to lose.
And Booker? He’s a big swing.
He may strike out. Or he might just launch a 475-foot moonshot that flips the season. Both UCLA and Cronin are hoping for the latter.
