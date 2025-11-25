Three Key Bruins to Watch in UCLA’s Clash with California
UCLA will need to rely on these three playmakers in their Empire Classic matchup against Cal.
The Bruins are currently 5-1 entering this game against a tough Cal team, which has all the pieces in place to make this game a shootout. It will be up to UCLA's core three players to prevent this from happening.
Xavier Booker | Center
The Bruins center and leading rebounder, Xavier Booker, will play a crucial role in halting any hopes for a Cal upset. While his rebounding stats have been low this season, Mick Cronin has made it apparent that things need to change in that regard.
This season, Booker is averaging 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, while shooting an incredible 70.3% from the field.
Booker's shooting efficiency already makes him a key player for the Bruins. If he is able to get at least eight rebounds to make up for the ~two rebounds per game difference between Cal and UCLA, the Bruins should have no problem in this one.
Donovan Dent | Guard
Donovan Dent can easily take over this game on a dime, if he chooses to that is. Since the season opener against Eastern Washington, Dent has been unable to replicate that outing.
On national television, Dent has a real chance to bring the spotlight back on him, something we are sure he won't pass up. This season, Dent has 12.6 points, 6.6 assists, and 2.2 rebounds.
In New Mexico, Dent averaged a staggering 20.2 points per game, a huge reason why he was such a big transfer for the Bruins. With the absence of Tyler Bilodeau, Dent has a prime opportunity to shine in this one.
Eric Dailey Jr | Forward
Eric Dailey Jr, like Dent, is one of the Bruins' most talented players. Touted as one of the best forwards in all of college basketball, we are still waiting for Dailey to make the jump.
This season, Dailey Jr. is averaging 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He was quiet against Presbyterian, but in a recent press conference, Mick Cronin stressed that Dailey’s impact goes well beyond the box score, saying:
‘Eric Dailey’s made us a better team because I needed somebody. Every team, you’ve got to have a guy that’s not afraid to challenge his teammates, and he’s been challenging his teammates.’- Mick Cronin
Dailey Jr. ranks second on the team behind Xavier Booker in rebounds per game, a factor that could loom large in this matchup. His 6-foot-8 frame will be essential in helping the Bruins win the battle on the glass.
