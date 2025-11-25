All Bruins

Three Key Bruins to Watch in UCLA’s Clash with California

The Bruins look to extend their win streak to three following their win against Presbyterian

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) stops a shot by Sacramento State Hornets guard Prophet Johnson (16) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) stops a shot by Sacramento State Hornets guard Prophet Johnson (16) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

UCLA will need to rely on these three playmakers in their Empire Classic matchup against Cal.

The Bruins are currently 5-1 entering this game against a tough Cal team, which has all the pieces in place to make this game a shootout. It will be up to UCLA's core three players to prevent this from happening.

Xavier Booker | Center

BPPLE
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) runs to the court prior to the game against the Pepperdine Waves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Bruins center and leading rebounder, Xavier Booker, will play a crucial role in halting any hopes for a Cal upset. While his rebounding stats have been low this season, Mick Cronin has made it apparent that things need to change in that regard.

This season, Booker is averaging 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists, while shooting an incredible 70.3% from the field.

Booke
Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) rebounds the ball during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Arizona Wildcats at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Booker's shooting efficiency already makes him a key player for the Bruins. If he is able to get at least eight rebounds to make up for the ~two rebounds per game difference between Cal and UCLA, the Bruins should have no problem in this one.

Donovan Dent | Guard

Donovan Den
Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) looks on during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Arizona Wildcats at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Donovan Dent can easily take over this game on a dime, if he chooses to that is. Since the season opener against Eastern Washington, Dent has been unable to replicate that outing.

On national television, Dent has a real chance to bring the spotlight back on him, something we are sure he won't pass up. This season, Dent has 12.6 points, 6.6 assists, and 2.2 rebounds.

Den
Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Sacramento State Hornets guard Jahni Summers (4) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In New Mexico, Dent averaged a staggering 20.2 points per game, a huge reason why he was such a big transfer for the Bruins. With the absence of Tyler Bilodeau, Dent has a prime opportunity to shine in this one.

Eric Dailey Jr | Forward

Dailey J
Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) stops a shot by Sacramento State Hornets guard Prophet Johnson (16) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr, like Dent, is one of the Bruins' most talented players. Touted as one of the best forwards in all of college basketball, we are still waiting for Dailey to make the jump.

This season, Dailey Jr. is averaging 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He was quiet against Presbyterian, but in a recent press conference, Mick Cronin stressed that Dailey’s impact goes well beyond the box score, saying:

‘Eric Dailey’s made us a better team because I needed somebody. Every team, you’ve got to have a guy that’s not afraid to challenge his teammates, and he’s been challenging his teammates.’

Mick Cronin
daile
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against Pepperdine Waves guard Aaron Clark (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Dailey Jr. ranks second on the team behind Xavier Booker in rebounds per game, a factor that could loom large in this matchup. His 6-foot-8 frame will be essential in helping the Bruins win the battle on the glass.

Croni
Mar 22, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.
ANDREW L. FERGUSON JR.

Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.