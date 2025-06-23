UCLA Lands Key Offensive Commitment
The class just keeps getting bigger for the UCLA Bruins as once again they add another commitment to their recruiting class.
The Bruins have had an awesome month in the month of June with official visit season finally concluding, now they just await the decision of all of their prospects and targets. They have landed many talented recruits thus far with 14 commits that have officially committed to the Bruins in the month of June with many more days to add more commitments in this class.
On Monday, they landed their newest commitment, as they have landed one of the players who took an official visit. That player is Xavier Warren from Georgetown High School in the state of Texas. He currently resides in the city of Georgetown. He is a three-star wide receiver who held offers from many schools and visited multiple schools officially. The schools that he officially visited are Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Michigan State, and UCLA.
The talented recruit most recently visited the Michigan State Spartans who was originally a favorite to land the talented recruit, but their biggest competition was the UCLA Bruins who would land the commitment of the Georgetown High School football star.
Warren was one of the best targets remaining on the UCLA Bruins' recruiting board. This would come as the Bruins missed on one of the other top players on their board at the same position. This player is former Georgia Bulldogs commit Vance Spafford who is a top wide receiver in the country. He announced on Monday that he would be flipping his commitment away from the Georgia Bulldogs, but not to the UCLA Bruins. The talented prospect would instead flip to the Miami Hurricanes whom he was predicted to land with by many insiders. While I wasn't willing to predict this, I was also not willing to predict him to the UCLA Bruins.
The Bruins will look to land more commitments in the month of June which will be headlined by the commitment decision made by Oscar Rios later this month when he announces his commitment between the UCLA Bruins and the Arizona Wildcats.
Make sure to stay up to date with all of your UCLA news when you keep up with UCLA Bruins On SI who is your #1 resource for Bruins coverage.
Be sure that you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.