3 Can't-Miss Games On UConn Huskies' Non-Conference Schedule
The UConn Huskies have won two of the last three NCAA titles, but came up short of a three-peat last season.
Dan Hurley’s group is looking to get back on top of the college basketball world in 2026 and is making sure they’re prepared for whatever March Madness has to throw at them, which includes putting together a tough non-conference schedule.
UConn’s non-BIG EAST opponents were officially revealed last week, so let’s take a look at three can’t-miss games for this upcoming season.
UConn vs. BYU - November 15
It’s never too early in the season for a potentially NCAA championship preview, and that’s exactly what fans are getting as the Huskies will matchup with BYU on November 15 in Boston, Massachusetts.
UConn’s revamped roster makes them a legitimate championship threat, and BYU is a consensus top-10 team in college basketball to start the season.
This matchup early in the season will be a great test for both teams to determine where exactly they stand among the elite teams in college basketball.
UConn @ Kansas - December 7
There’s a strong argument to make that Dan Hurley is the best coach in college basketball, but Bill Self might have something to say about that.
Either way, these two coaches are some of the best basketball minds in college basketball history, and it’s rare for a matchup such as this one during the regular season. But on December 2, UConn will travel across the country to take on the Kansas Jayhawks in this non-conference matchup.
The Jayhawks may not be considered a top-25 team heading into the season, but the Huskies can’t underestimate the game plan Self can create to defeat his opponents.
This matchup against UConn and Kansas has the potential to be one of the most tightly contested games on the Huskies’ schedule this season.
UConn vs. Florida - December 9
Last season, the Florida Gators ended UConn and Dan Hurley’s quest for a championship three-peat, defeating the Huskies by two points in the second round of March Madness. The Gators then went on to win the NCAA championship.
Now, the Huskies will have a chance at a little bit of redemption following last year’s heartbreaking loss, as the two teams will meet up as a part of the Jimmy V Classic in New York City on December 9.
These are two programs with championship aspirations this season and a growing history between one another. This matchup will be one that all college basketball fans should be looking forward to.
Read More UConn Huskies Coverage
MORE: Dan Hurley, UConn Huskies Named to Five-Star Recruit's Top 7
MORE: UConn Legend Sue Bird Gets Exclusive Honor From Seattle Storm
MORE: Talented International Duo Joining Dan Hurley, UConn Huskies Roster
MORE: Former UConn Huskies Star Paige Bueckers Yet Breaks Another WNBA Record