Analyst Believes UConn Could Complete Three-Peat : 'They Can Make A Run At This'
UConn is far from a finished product, but they’re off to a strong start to the 2024-25 campaign, boasting a 13-4 overall and 5-1 Big East record.
However, regarding a potential three-peat, Dan Hurley and the Huskies have their work cut out for them.
“It’s difficult for any team to repeat, let alone three-peat,” ESPN’s Jay Bilas said Friday. “So, the answer on UConn is it’s extraordinarily difficult to do that.”
“I don't put anything past Dan Hurley with the program he’s put together and the culture, but this is a different team than he’s had in the last couple years.”
John Wooden and the UCLA Bruins won seven consecutive NCAA titles from 1967-73, but since then, college basketball hasn’t witnessed a program win at least three straight championships.
While UConn has a reliable point guard in Hassan Diarra running the show and capable wings who can light it up from beyond the arc, Bilas noted that the Huskies’ defense could prevent them from achieving greatness this season.
“They don’t have the same rim protection and interior strength and scoring that they had a couple of years ago with Adama Sanogo and with Donovan Clingan backing him up,” Bilas added.
“And then last year with Clingan taking the lead in that and being arguably the best interior defender in the country. They don’t have that, they’ve got an excellent offense, but they’ve got a lot of guys in new roles, and so they’re not as powerful, and their defense is not as good.”
“They’ve got a Top 5 offense, but their defense is probably ranked outside of the Top 90, maybe even the Top 100.”
The Huskies put together one of their most impressive defensive performances of the year last Saturday against Georgetown.
The No. 14 ranked team in the country held the Hoyas to 60 points in 40 minutes, forcing them to play at an uncomfortable pace.
That said, the Huskies’ consistency in that department hasn’t been where it needs to be through 17 games, giving Bilas a valid reason to pick it apart.
Still, Bilas strongly believes the soaring Big East squad has the talent to make another deep postseason run this year.
“I think they’re Final Four capable,” Bilas said. “Would I put them on the short list of teams that I expect to challenge for the whole thing right now? I would not, but there’s still a long way to go, and they’ve got good enough players where they can make a run at this.”
If the Huskies continue to ramp up their defensive intensity and run Hurley’s brilliant offensive sets to perfection, there's no telling what they could accomplish come NCAA Tournament time.
