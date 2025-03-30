Analyst Believes UConn Star Could Be Solid Fit On Promising NBA Team
The UConn Huskies may not be in the Final Four this year, but there were still plenty of exciting moments from the 2024-25 season.
At the center of most of those was BIG EAST Freshman of the Year, Liam McNeeley.
However, it seems that the 19-year-old's time in Connecticut is over, and the Huskies star could be headed for the NBA.
If McNeeley does declare for the draft, one analyst thinks that he could be a great fit on one of the league's up-and-coming teams.
Adam Finkelstein of CBS Sports released his latest NBA mock draft late last week and predicted McNeeley to be drafted 16th overall by the San Antonio Spurs.
"McNeeley is a much better shooter than the numbers showed this year, so he would provide some needed spacing around Wemby. He also made strides defensively, provided he could pressure the rim, and showed his competitiveness and intellect this season," wrote Finkelstein.
"He's got to finish better and stay on his feet through contact, but the fit alongside Stephon Castle, last year's one-and-done from Connecticut, would also be a positive."
McNeeley only shot 31 percent from behind the arc in his first collegiate season, but as Finkelstein notes, he's a much better shooter than the numbers show.
Having players such as Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, and former Huskie Stephon Castle on the floor with McNeeley will create more open looks when he's not the focal point of an offense.
McNeeley would be an interesting addition to the Spurs' roster, and it would be cool to see him team up with a former UConn star.
However, at pick 16, San Antonio may be lucky if he's still available when it's their turn to pick.
