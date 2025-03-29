Paige Bueckers, UConn Women Oust Oklahoma In Sweet 16
The Connecticut Huskies' women's basketball team prepared plenty of turnovers for the Sweet 16.
A strong two-way game allowed the second-seeded Huskies to overcome a small halftime deficit in what became an 82-59 victory over No. 3 Oklahoma in Spokane 4 regional semifinal action at the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.
Paige Bueckers' career-best in scoring did not stand for long: after earning 34 points in her final bow at Gampel Pavilion on Monday, the WNBA-bound Bueckers put in 40 en route to the Huskies' 29th Elite Eight appearance. Ashlynn Shade had 12 off the bench while Sarah Strong flirted with a triple to the tune of five assists and 11 points and rebounds each.
Bueckers' best was perhaps the one thing that could overshadow a sterling defensive effort: the Huskies (34-3) forced 23 turnovers from the arms of the Sooners, who were held to a mere 23 points in the second half. All but one of the eight Huskies that took the floor had at least one steal and four, led by a quartet from Kaitlyn Chen, had at least three.
Bueckers, in fact, was benched by head coach Geno Auriemma during a scoreless second period for not upping the defensive intensity in the second quarter. UConn had a 17-12 lead after 10 minutes but Oklahoma grabbed the advantage with a 17-6 run over the first 3:53.
The Huskies seemed set to salvage the frame—Strong assisted on a Shade three and scored four more to slice the lead to one in the final minute—but Oklahoma went up two possessions thanks to Reyna Scott's triple with 46 seconds remaining to create the 36-32 margin.
A three from Bueckers at the onset of the third served as foreshadowing for her 29-point outburst over the last 20 minutes. After some early repartee, the Huskies took control for good with 16 unanswered points that allowed the rest of the game to become a Bueckers showcase.
Pretty much the only drama from there on out would be how much Bueckers could score before Auriemma pulled her out to get her ready for the regional final. She scored 19 in the coda to close things out before leaving to an appreaciative cheers from the Huskies contingent gathered at Spokane Arena. Earlier in the game, Bueckers moved into fourth on the UConn women's all-time scoring list passing Tina Charles with Napheesa Collier in sight.
Oklahoma's first Sweet 16 showing since 2013 thus ended in heartbreak, though they did secure their best win output since 2009-10. Payton Verhulst led the Sooners (27-8) with 16 points, all but three coming in the magic second period.
The Huskies' championship journey continues on Monday as they'll face the winner of Saturday's latter Spokane 4 regional semifinal between Southern California and Kansas State.
