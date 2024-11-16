Arizona State's Bobby Hurley Has 'Done A Heck Of A Job' To Start New Season
UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley comes from a family that can undisputably lay claim to being the basketball royal family of coaching.
Hurley has certainly contributed to the growing family legacy and legend by winning two national championships (and counting) at UConn. Less people know about the Hall of Fame career of Dan’s father Bob Hurley, the greatest high school basketball coach of all time.
And while Dan’s brother Bobby is famous for his iconic career and back-to-back national titles at Duke as a player, Bobby is also a head coach at the Division-I level entering his tenth season at the helm of the Arizona State Sun Devils. Before ASU, Hurley also coached for two seasons at Buffalo.
On Thursday, Hurley picked up win No. 200 as a head coach with his Sun Devils defeating a tough Grand Canyon club 87-76.
Arizona State is now 3-1 to start the season with their only loss coming in a closely contested battle on the road versus No. 6 Gonzaga.
With the help of standout defense from freshman stud Jayden Quaintance (3.5 blocks per game to start the season), Hurley has ASU playing good basketball, and the country is taking note.
On Friday, FOX Sport’s John Fanta lauded Hurley for the job he’s done preparing the 2024-25 Sun Devils for their arduous start to the year.
“Bobby Hurley’s done a heck of a job getting this Arizona State off to a 3-1 start to the season,” Fanta said.
“Sun Devils offense is fun to watch. They beat Grand Canyon 87-76 behind 21 points from 4-star freshman Joson Sanon. Basheer Jihad stayed hot with 18-5-5. Solid win on a neutral floor.”
Dan Hurley will keep (deservedly) snagging all the headlines, but Bobby is a name to monitor this season with ASU and also beyond as high majors inevitably look to fill coaching vacancies.
More NCAA: Lakers' LeBron James Praises Former UConn Star: 'He's Going To Be Special'