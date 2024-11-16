Lakers' LeBron James Praises Former UConn Star: 'He's Going To Be Special'
It’s always nice to receive an endorsement from the king.
That’s exactly what former UConn Huskies guard Stephon Castle experienced on Friday night.
Moments after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated Castle’s San Antonio Spurs 120-115, LeBron James sang Castle’s praises as the four-time NBA MVP exited the court.
"He's going to be special,” King James said to a reporter in the exit tunnel when asked about Castle. “He's going to be special, man."
James and Castle met up at half court following the final buzzer, with James offering words of encouragement to the 20-year-old Rookie of the Year candidate.
Castle has quickly emerged as San Antonio’s second-best player just 13 games into his nascent career. He had himself a game versus the Lakers, scoring 22 points on 3-for-4 shooting from three to go along with five assists and just one turnover.
Castle has now scored in double figures in six of his last seven games for the Spurs.
“It’s always great to see young talent come into our league and make an impact right away,” James added about Castle.
That means a lot coming from a player who epitomized that kind of impact 21 years ago in Cleveland.
More NCAA: UConn Sophomore Guard Has Already Matched This Scoring Stat From Last Season