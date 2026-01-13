UConn Lands Wisconsin DL Transfer

The UConn Huskies continues to reshape their roster through the transfer portal, adding size and long-term depth to the defensive front with the commitment of former Wisconsin defensive lineman Jamel Howard Jr.

The six-foot-three, 320-pound interior lineman arrives in Storrs with two seasons of eligibility remaining after a limited on-field role in Madison. His decision, finalized January 12, 2026, reflects head coach Jason Candle's ongoing emphasis on strengthening the trenches.

While Howard did not see meaningful game action at Wisconsin, his high school production and Power Five background give UConn another developmental piece as it builds toward greater consistency on defense.

From Madison to Storrs, a fresh opportunity

UConn Huskies secured Howard after he entered the transfer portal closing a chapter that never fully took off at Wisconsin Badgers.

Howard joined Wisconsin as part of the 2023 recruiting class, rated a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN. He initially committed during Paul Chryst’s tenure, later reopening his recruitment after the coaching transition before recommitting under Luke Fickell in February 2023.

Despite his size and pedigree, opportunities were scarce. Howard did not appear in any games during the 2023 or 2024 seasons and logged action in just one contest during the 2025 campaign.

That limited exposure prompted him to explore the portal for a second straight year, this time choosing a permanent change of scenery.

With two years left to play, the move offers both sides a reset. UConn gains a powerful interior body while Howard steps into a situation where the path to playing time is far less crowded.

High school production and UConn’s portal strategy

Before arriving in Madison, Howard established himself as a productive defender at Marist High School in Chicago. As a senior in 2022, he recorded 53 tackles, including eight tackles for loss and three sacks.

That performance earned him honorable mention All-State recognition from the IHSFCA and helped generate interest from several national programs. Michigan, LSU and Miami were among the schools that extended offers, though Howard ultimately chose to remain closer to home when he committed to Wisconsin.

Howard joins a defensive front that is being stocked with competition rather than guaranteed roles. His size and high school resume suggest upside, even if his college resume remains thin.

For UConn, the calculation is straightforward. Adding a former Big Ten lineman with remaining eligibility increases depth and raises the floor of the position group. For Howard, the transfer offers a chance to translate past potential into production as the Huskies prepare for the 2026 season.

