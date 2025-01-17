Checking Up On Former UConn Rebounding Machine Andre Drummond's NBA Season
Former UConn Huskies center Andre Drummond has been a vital asset for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, mostly due to Joel Embiid appearing in just 13 games.
Drummond got off to an extremely productive start for the Embiid-less Sixers during the season’s opening few games, looking like he was going to be one of the NBA’s leading rebounders this year.
Sadly for Drummond (and Philadelphia), the six-foot-eleven center has joined Embiid on the injured list more times than the 76ers can afford. Drummond has appeared in just 26 of Philly’s 39 games this season, his most recent ailment being a left toe sprain that has kept Drummond out of the last six contests.
The good news is that Drummond is expected to return to the court on Saturday versus the Indiana Pacers, per Nick Nurse, Philadelphia’s head coach.
When Drummond’s been active this season, he’s been a valuable rebounder. He’s averaging 7.0 points and 7.9 boards per game for Philly on the year, but those numbers look a lot better — 13.3 points and 15.1 rebounds — when adjusted per 36 minutes.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Drummond continues to hit the glass. He’s a four-time NBA rebound champ, two-time NBA All-Star, and still remarkably just 31 years old (it feels like he’s been in the league forever).
The 76ers have had a disastrous season with the way that Embiid has seldom been available. Paul George has also missed 12 games.
It’s a good thing Drummond has been around some of the time to at least hold down the paint for Philly, who also saw its star rookie Jared McCain lose his season to injury in December.
Drummond's rebounding is something Nurse can rely on whenever the former UConn Huskies star is in the lineup. It’s still unclear whether or not Drummond was joking when he proclaimed over the summer that he’s the best rebounder of all time.
Joke or no joke, you have to love the confidence, and besides, Drummond is definitely one of the best NBA rebounders of the modern era.
