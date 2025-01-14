Former UConn Star Guard Dominates Lakers With 23-Point Performance
NBA superstars LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Victor Wembanyama did battle in Los Angeles last night, but a former UConn Huskies guard stole the show.
The San Antonio Spurs used a second-half surge to defeat the Lakers 126-102 on LA’s home floor.
The balanced Spurs attack featured five different players in double-figures, including 20-year-old rookie phenom Stephon Castle, who was playing for Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies at this time last year.
Castle finished the night versus LeBron and the Lakers with 23 points on 10-for-16 from the field to go along with four rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes of action.
X account @HuskyPros — which documents past UConn players who are playing professionally — posted a celebratory message on Tuesday about Castle’s excellent performance.
“While you were sleeping last night … Stephon Castle DOMINATED the Lakers,” the post read.
Castle used a variety of moves to do damage against the Lakers. When guarded by bigger wings like James or Cam Reddish, Castle blew by them with ease for a finish at the rim. Early in the second quarter, Castle caught a ball reversal at the top of the three-point arc, took two dribbles to explode by Reddish, and skyrocketed up for a powerful two-handed slam.
Then just a minute later, when Castle found himself being guarded by the weaker Austin Reaves, Castle took Reaves into the post for some back-to-the-basket bully ball and executed a vicious spin move past Reaves for an easy layup.
It’s Castle’s combination of explosiveness and strength — plus the IQ to know when and where to employ which of the two — that makes him such an intriguing young player.
Castle’s also a multi-faceted weapon in transition, either as a decision-maker leading the attack or as a de facto wing ready to catch a feed on the run and rise up for another powerful finish.
And if the young guard can continue to improve his ability to knock down open threes (1-for-4 versus the Lakers), there won’t be any discernible weaknesses in his offensive arsenal.
Castle has been the most impressive rookie in the NBA this season in terms of two-way players. Before getting injured, Jared McCain was putting on a show for the Philadelphia 76ers, but Castle’s impact defensively is in an entirely different universe than anything McCain brings to the table, with all due respect to both players.
