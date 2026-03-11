Big East Men’s Basketball Conference Tournament: Full Schedule, Bracket and How to Watch

The Big East tournament tips off on Wednesday with three games to open the first round. All 11 teams in the conference make the tournament field, with the top five teams from the regular season getting a bye to the quarterfinals. From there, it all comes down to who can take over Madison Square Garden.

Below is everything you need to know about the Big East men’s basketball conference tournament.

Big East men’s basketball final regular season standings

Seed Team (AP rank) Conference record Overall record 1. (13) St. John’s 18–2 25–6 2. (6) UConn 17–3 27–4 3. Villanova 15–5 24–7 4. Seton Hall 10–10 20–11 5. Creighton 9–11 15–16 6. DePaul 8–12 16–15 7. Marquette 7–13 12–19 8. Butler 7–13 16–15 9. Providence 7–13 14–17 10. Xavier 6–14 14–17 11. Georgetown 6–14 14–17

Big East men’s basketball conference tournament bracket

The bracket for the Big East men’s basketball conference tournament. | Big East

Big East men’s basketball conference tournament: Full schedule

March 11: First round

Game 1: No. 9 Butler vs. No. 9 Providence, 4 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Game 2: No. 7 Marquette vs. No. 10 Xavier, 6:30 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Game 3: No. 6 DePaul vs. No. 11 Georgetown, 9 p.m. ET (Peacock)

March 12: Quarterfinals

Game 4: No. 1 St. John’s vs. Winner Game 1, noon ET (Peacock)

Game 5: No. 4 Seton Hall vs. No. 5 Creighton, 2:30 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Game 6: No. 2 UConn vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Game 7: No. 3 Villanova vs. Winner Game 3, 9:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

March 13: Semifinals

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 5:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

March 14: Championship game

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Who is favored to win the Big East men’s basketball tournament?

If things go as expected in the Big East, the championship game will come down to a rematch between St. John’s and UConn, which would make for some electric television. The two sides split their season series, with the home team winning each time. It’s impossible to count out Villanova, whose championship pedigree as a program has been proven several times over, but the Wildcats are undeniably a step below the top two contenders in the conference.

