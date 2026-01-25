UConn’s Dan Hurley Reveals Jim Calhoun’s Postgame Message

UConn continued its dominant run through the Big East, but the conversation after its latest win focused less on the final score and more on a candid exchange between two generations of Huskies leadership.

After an overtime victory against Villanova pushed UConn to 19-1 overall and 9-0 in conference play, head coach Dan Hurley shared details of a postgame discussion with program icon Jim Calhoun, who was in attendance.

The moment offered a glimpse into how a team riding a 15-game winning streak is still being pushed to confront its flaws while chasing another championship.

Overtime win highlights grit and late-game execution

UConn’s 75-67 overtime win against Villanova showcased both resilience and areas still under construction. Solo Ball carried the offensive load, finishing with 24 points and burying a critical three-pointer in the extra session.

Alex Karaban delivered all of his 17 points after halftime, helping the Huskies steady themselves after an uneven first half. Silas Demary Jr. and Tarris Reed Jr. added 10 points each for UConn, which has not lost since its early setback against Arizona.

Villanova briefly seized control late in regulation when Matthew Hodge connected from deep with 1:06 remaining, giving the Wildcats a two-point edge. Reed answered moments later with a tip-in that rattled on the rim before falling, forcing overtime.

Tyler Perkins opened the extra period with a three-pointer for Villanova, but the Wildcats failed to score another field goal the rest of the way. Perkins and Duke Brennan led Villanova with 16 points apiece, while the Wildcats dropped to 15-5 overall and 6-3 in Big East play.

The second half featured a notable flashpoint when Hurley was assessed a technical foul after no whistle followed a Karaban attempt in the paint.

Villanova capitalized at the line to build a six-point cushion, but Ball sparked a 7-0 response, punctuated by a three-pointer that restored UConn’s lead. Villanova countered with back-to-back triples before Hodge fueled an early second-half surge that had the Wildcats ahead 31-27 at the break.

Calhoun’s blunt advice underscores lingering concerns

The win kept UConn unbeaten in league play, yet Hurley made clear the result did not erase the team’s shortcomings. After the game, he described a brief but pointed exchange with Calhoun, the architect of the program’s rise.

“I think Coach rattled off about four or five things we suck at,” Hurley said. “I just wanted to ask him how he was feeling, thank him for being there, and tell him I love him. I appreciate everything he’s been able to do.”

Hurley said he immediately recorded Calhoun’s feedback before addressing his players.

“I quickly went in the locker room and put in the notes section of my phone all the s---he said about the things we need to get better at. I actually went right in, bypassed the team and took those notes down,” he said, adding that every interaction with Calhoun remains a learning opportunity.

Calhoun’s resume supports that authority. During his 26 seasons, he guided UConn to a 625-243 record, captured 17 Big East titles, and delivered three national championships. Hurley, now 184-70 at UConn with two national titles of his own, acknowledged the standards set by those earlier teams.

“I think we have a will to win,” he said. “There’s things we’re still working through. One of my biggest concerns is the rebounding.”

That concern has surfaced during a recent stretch of narrow escapes, including close calls against Seton Hall and Georgetown and overtime wins over Providence and Villanova. With matchups against Creighton, Xavier, and St. John’s looming, Hurley’s message was clear: winning continues, but refinement remains essential.

