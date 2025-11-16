UConn HC Details Challenges of Containing AJ Dybantsa

UConn last year lacked that PG they could turn to in a time of need. I think they have that with the addition of Silas Demary Jr. He was INCREDIBLE tonight



21 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 6-12 FG



He made some BIG-TIME plays down the stretch pic.twitter.com/dscP4L3HSz https://t.co/wWDDSZTwKN