UConn's Dan Hurley Praises BYU Freshman Phenom
The UConn Huskies walked into Boston ready for their first real gut check of the season, and they got one. The Huskies went up against No. 7 BYU and controlled the game early on. They shot 56.6% from the field and built a 20-point lead before things went sideways late.
BYU broke the lead to a single possession in the deciding moment, and the Garden got tight. Despite it all, UConn managed to steady itself to hang on for an 86–84 win. It wasn’t pretty, but it was the kind of win that lingers, because it didn’t just reveal things about the Huskies. It revealed something Dan Hurley couldn’t ignore about a freshman on the other side.
While UConn’s win mattered, what held Hurley’s attention after the buzzer was BYU star freshman forward, AJ Dybantsa. However, Hurley is not new to Dybantsa’s gameplay. He has seen the scouting reports and scrimmages.
And let’s not forget, Hurley had extended an offer to Dybantsa in April 2023. However, now things have changed because the player Hurley saw on film and the player he saw in the second half were two entirely different stories.
Hurley loves calling out softness when he sees it. But instead of doing the same, he found himself talking about growth. After a four-point first half, Dybantsa made 21 points, was 7-of-8 from the field, 2-of-2 from deep and 5-of-6 at the line. He defended, he rebounded, he talked, he attacked and changed the pace of the game.
Soon after the match, Hurley himself spoke to Dybantsa and had something interesting to say.
“Just the growth. I mean, his approach. Sometimes you watch these kids come into college as high draft picks, and over the course of years and years, you can see on film the entitlement, the spoiled entitlement, the not guarding, the not being about team. In the leadup, watching the film, I think maybe in the Nebraska scrimmage or exhibition, there were a couple of possessions where he was leaking out, not getting on the glass,” said Hurley.
“But then you watch the evolution from game to game to tonight. This guy’s out there guarding, he’s on the backboard, he’s communicating with his teammates. He’s playing with a level of desperation to win the game," Hurley continued. "For a guy who may be the No. 1 pick, it’s refreshing to see the grit and the mental toughness. His first half was a mess. And for him to put that behind him, go back out there, and deliver that second-half performance, that’s as good as you’ll see from a freshman. And I told him that."
Hurley doesn’t compliment lightly. So when he does, it means someone earned it, and on this night, the opposing freshman did.
What’s Next for Dan Hurley’s Huskies?
Now the comfort ends. Arizona hits Gampel Pavilion next, and history says this matchup always lands on the dramatic side. The Wildcats have won the last two meetings, including a 76–72 win in 2018. However, the all-time series sits at 5-2, with classics dating back to 1999.
Soon after facing the Wildcats, the real gauntlet begins. UConn faces Bryant, Illinois at Madison Square Garden, Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse, East Texas A&M, and then Florida back at MSG. Every stop is a different kind of test.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!