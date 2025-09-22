Five-Star Forward to Visit UConn Women's Basketball
The reigning national champions, the UConn Huskies, continue to attract top talent in the nation. Five-star recruit Addison Bjorn has announced that the program is among her finalists and that she'll take an official visit to the school. As per 247Sports Composite, she is the No. 9 overall prospect and No. 2 small forward in the class of 2026.
Apart from the Huskies, the 6-foot-2 small forward has Kansas, Iowa, Notre Dame, Duke, Texas, and Kansas as potential landing spots. UConn is scheduled to be her fifth official visit. Her first stop was in North Carolina from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2. She visited Notre Dame from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21. Next up on her list is Iowa, which she will visit from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28.
Bjorn will take a trip to Duke from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, before visiting Duke from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19. Texas and Kansas will be the last two to welcome the youngster from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 and Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, respectively.
In her junior season at Park Hill South, Bjorn averaged 22.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 3.4 steals, and one block per game while shooting 56.7% from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc. She still has another year to show her potential before stepping into the college basketball landscape.
Bjorn opened up about the recruitment process and her strategy for making the decision to Dushawn London of 247Sports.
“I'm looking for style of play and culture, especially relationships,” Bjorn said. “I want to be close with all the coaches because that's where I'll be for the next four years.”
UConn’s rich history makes it a strong candidate to land the Bjorn. Paige Bueckers’ WNBA Rookie of the Year trophy is proof of the Huskies’ excellent nurturing. The Park Hill South product is probably aware of the impact of being at UConn can have on her WNBA career.
Bjorn was part of Team USA, which won gold at the 2023 FIBA U16 Women's Americup in Mérida, Mexico. She charted 5.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game.
The small forward averaged 9.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.9 steals per game at Leon's 2024 FIBA U17 Women's World Cup. Team USA clinched the gold there as well.
