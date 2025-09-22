UConn RB Shines in Win Over Ball State
The UConn Huskies started the 2025-26 season on a high note, defeating the Central Connecticut Blue Devils 59-13 in the season opener. But it was followed by two disappointing overtime losses against the Syracuse Orange and the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.
The Huskies returned to winning ways in week four. Jim Mora’s men emerged victorious against the Ball State Cardinals as RB Cam Edwards stole the show at Rentschler Field.
UConn took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but allowed a touchdown in the first minute of the second quarter to end the first half with a 10-7 scoreline. Terrence Smith restored the lead before Ball State scored a field goal to reduce the deficit to 7.
The game picked up pace in the final 15 minutes. While only 27 total points were scored in the first three quarters, the fourth quarter accounted for 29. In the fifth minute, Edwards began the proceedings by rushing 32 yards for a TD.
The UConn RB did himself better and made a 67-yard run to the end zone eight minutes later to crush the Cardinals' hope of a comeback. Edwards finished the game with 24 carries for a career-high 194 rushing yards and two TDs. He made five runs of 10+ yards and averaged 8.1 yards per carry.
The running back looks in great form this season. He recorded six carries for 115 yards and one touchdown in the season opener, 21 carries for 75 yards against Syracuse, and 23 carries for 116 yards and two TDs in last week’s game against Delaware.
The Huskies are off to a decent 2-2 start this season. UConn had 41 more rushing yards than Ball State and that proved to be the decisive factor in the fixture. They would hope for Edwards to make a similar impact in the upcoming games as they gear up to face the Buffalo Bulls.
UConn's QB Joe Fagnano, who threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns in the last game, was crucial on Saturday as well. He completed 20 of 30 passes for 181 yards and one touchdown.
