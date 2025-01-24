Former UConn Guard Andre Jackson Jr. Will Compete In 2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest
The 2025 NBA Slam Dunk contest just added another UConn Huskies alum.
On Thursday, former UConn standout guard Andre Jackson Jr. agreed to join Stephon Castle in the exhilarating All-Star Weekend event.
“Milwaukee Bucks forward Andre Jackson Jr. has committed to the Slam Dunk contest at NBA All-Star Weekend," ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on X/Twitter.
“Jackson, a 2023 champion at UConn, has emerged as a Bucks starter in his second season and joins Stephon Castle and Matas Buzelis so far in the dunk contest.”
While Jackson is still a project in the big leagues, his remarkable athleticism allows him to finish plays above the rim and challenge bold downhill attackers on the defensive end.
Regarding Sportscenter Top 10 worthy highlights, Jackson’s effortless one-handed spike during a Jimmy Butler layup attempt on Nov. 26., and ruthless two-handed putback slam against the Sacramento Kings last season are two prime examples.
With Jackson preparing to showcase his gifted vertical leaping ability in mid-February, well-known media personality Pat McAfee believes the NBA Slam Dunk contest will be must-see TV this year.
“We know Matas Buzelis is coming in with the real (expletive),” McAfee said Thursday.
“And then Stephon Castle is coming in for the real deal, and then Andre Jackson Jr., not to get confused with Andre Jackson Sr., who also hit his (expletive) head off the rim, will be there, this is going to be the greatest dunk contest of all time.”
Will Jackson win the event? Who knows, but it’s reasonable to assume the springy NCAA champion will put on a show in San Francisco, California.
