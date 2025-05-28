Huskies Report

WATCH: Former Huskies Star Gets Huge Ovation In Return To Connecticut

Fans gave former UConn Huskies Star Paige Bueckers loud applause ahead of the Dallas Wings-Connecticut Sun game.

Tommy Wild

May 27, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) returns the ball against the Connecticut Sun in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
It's only been a few months since former UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers played her last game in Connecticut, but a lot has changed in her professional career since then.

Bueckers returned to the state on Tuesday night as a member of the Dallas Wings to take on the Connecticut Sun.

The game was held at the newly renovated Mohegan Sun Arena, which hosts a Huskies game once a season.

Even though she was in the visitors' lineup, Bueckers got a massive ovation from the crowd when her name was announced in the starting lineup.

Check out the loud applause Bueckers' got from the fans here:

Bueckers is off to a solid start to her WNBA career, averaging 13.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists while shooting 34 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from behind the arc.

The former Huskies star still has room to grow, especially with her consistency in her outside shot.

However, Wings fans should have no concerns whatsoever that Bueckers can find her shot from behind the arc.

During Bueckers' time at UConn, she shot over 50 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three during her five-year collegiate career.

Even when Bueckers comes back to UConn as a visitor, she will likely always get a loud ovation from the home crowds. The impact she had on Storrs and the state of Connecticut as a whole deserves recognition whenever it can be given.

