UConn Lands Top Toledo Linebacker in Transfer Portal

The UConn Huskies added a major piece to its evolving roster by securing a commitment from Toledo linebacker K’Von Sherman.

Sherman arrives in Storrs as the program’s tenth transfer addition, bringing one remaining season of eligibility and a resume built on steady progression and peak-level production.

After emerging as one of the Mid-American Conference’s most effective defensive performers, his decision provides UConn with an experienced option at a position that suddenly became a priority following offseason departures.

Production, Progress and a Late-Career Breakout

Sherman’s value is rooted in what he delivered during his most recent season at Toledo, when he became the focal point of the Rockets’ defense.

Over thirteen appearances in the 2025 campaign, he accumulated ninety-three total tackles, including fifty-two solo stops, while also contributing four and a half sacks, one pass defense and a fumble recovery.

UConn has landed a commitment from Toledo linebacker transfer K’Von Sherman, his agent @mark_bailey_nfl tells @mzenitz.



Tallied 93 tackles and 4.5 sacks this season at Toledo. pic.twitter.com/xw7S4epsqb — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 7, 2026

Those numbers reflected both durability and impact, earning him a spot on the All-MAC First Team and placing him among four Toledo defenders to receive first-team recognition alongside Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Andre Fuller and Braden Awls.

What makes that season notable is how sharply it contrasted with the year before. During the 2024 season, Sherman appeared in every game but finished with 11 tackles, mainly operating in a featured role outside.

Rather than stagnating, he used that experience as a springboard, transforming into the unit’s primary run-stopper and an active presence in pressure packages the following year.

That upward path began before his time in the Mid-American Conference. Before joining Toledo, Sherman played at Hutchinson Community College, where he earned first-team all-conference honors in 2023.

During that season, he recorded 77 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss, production that helped him secure a scholarship opportunity at the FBS level.

Familiar Leadership and Immediate Need at Linebacker

New head coach Jason Candle spent a decade guiding Toledo, compiling an eighty-one and forty-four record and winning two MAC championships.

That history has translated directly into UConn’s portal strategy, with eight of the program’s ten transfer commitments coming from Candle’s former team. Sherman fits seamlessly into that approach.

The timing of the commitment matters as much as the familiarity. UConn entered the portal seeking reinforcements after linebacker Oumar Diomande departed and defensive end Vincent Carroll-Jackson followed, thinning the front seven.

Sherman steps into that void as a player capable of contributing immediately rather than developing over multiple seasons.

Sherman is part of a broader roster overhaul that includes transfers such as offensive linemen Raphael Greene-Nyarko and Isiah Switzer, defensive tackle Esean Carter, wide receiver Jediyah Willoughby and quarterback Kalieb Osborne.

The Huskies have also balanced portal activity with traditional recruiting, landing commitments from cornerback Shmar Akande, linebacker Tyrique Harris, defensive lineman Makijah Latiker, quarterback Bo Polston and tight end Jackson Mangham.

While the offseason has included notable departures, including running back Cam Edwards and tackles Ben Murawski and Toriyan Johnson, the addition of a proven, conference-tested linebacker helps steady the transition.

