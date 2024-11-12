Former UConn Star Turning Heads In NBA: 'One Of The Best Jump Shooters'
A former UConn Huskies star shooting guard is getting everyone’s attention in the NBA to start the season.
Second-year NBA sharpshooter Jordan Hawkins of the New Orleans Pelicans came out of the gate hot to begin the 2024-25 campaign. Hawkins’s shooting percentages have regressed slightly over the past couple of games, probably due to a lower back injury that’s going to keep him out for one to two weeks.
Over the season’s opening handful of games, however, Hawkins was on fire. He started the season coming off the Pelicans bench until injuries to Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum landed Hawkins in the starting lineup on October 30.
Hawkins responded by pouring in 23 points versus the Golden State Warriors. In the following two games (also as a starter), Hawkins scored 23 against the Indiana Pacers and then 19 versus the Atlanta Hawks.
Due to his scoring outputs, Hawkins has become one of the talking points of the young season.
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons recently discussed Hawkins on his podcast with Kirk Goldsberry, formerly a member of the San Antonio Spurs organization.
“Are you worried about New Orleans yet, by the way?” Simmons asked Goldsberry.
“A little bit, but this Jordan Hawkins kid has caught my eye. He looks like a natural shooter,” Goldsberry replied.
“What do they do? It just feels like he needs to play,” Simmons said.
“He needs to play,” Goldsberry replied. “I mean, I don’t know if that factors into the Ingram decision they have … I love that kid, and he looks like a shooter, like one of the best jump shooters early in the season, and it doesn’t look like an accident. He was one of the best shooters coming out of the draft.”
