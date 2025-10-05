Four Cant Miss Matchups in UConn WBB's Big East Schedule
The Big East released its tip times and TV designations on Thursday, which saw the Huskies featured on a number of FOX, TNT and truTV broadcasts, among others. 24 UConn regular season games will be featured on national television, the Thursday release read, while the remaining seven can be streamed on Peacock. UConn will begin its 2025-26 schedule with an exhibition matchup against Boston College, where they'll face off at Mohegan Sun Arena for the first time since 2005.
To say the Huskies have been nothing short of dominant in their conference play is an understatement.
A tough non-conference schedule will prelude another run in the Big East six seasons after UConn moved home from the American Athletic Conference. The Huskies have since gone dancing five times, won a national championship and garnered an 88-3 record in conference play, including an undefeated record over the last two seasons. UConn last fell to a Big East opponent in early 2023, when an NCAA tournament-bound St. John's squad pulled off their first win against UConn in 11 years with a victory in Hartford.
Still, in an ever-changing Big East Conference, there could still be some notable competitors for the Huskies to look out for.
UConn v. Creighton: Jan. 11, Feb. 11
UConn will take on Creighton, who ranked second in the Big East last season, as it fully gets into the swing of its conference schedule. The Bluejays went 16-2 against conference opponents before facing UConn in the Big East Tournament Finals last season. They have since added Northern Iowa forward Grace Boffeli to pair with three 4-star recruits. The Bluejays will be without their two top scorers from last season in guards Lauren Jensen and Morgan Maly, but can still be a team to look out for under the guidance of a 24-year head coach in Jim Flanery.
UConn v. Marquette: Dec. 17, Feb. 14
Marquette will be one of the Huskies' first looks into conference play after they face Xavier and DePaul. It earned a record of 21-11 under the guidance of a new head coach in Cara Consuegra, who succeeded Megan Duffy after she took her talents to Virginia Tech. Marquette's top scoring trio in forward Skylar Forbes, guard Lee Volker and guard Halle Vice will all return to pair with two freshman guards. The Golden Eagles gained Butler guard Jordan Meulemans, whose lights-out shooting from beyond the arc proved to be a massive improvement from the season before. The veteran-filled squad could be one to watch out for if they continue to stay the course and keep up their winning ways after earning six NCAA tournament bids in nine seasons.
UConn v. Villanova: Jan. 15, Feb. 18
Villanova lost one of its top scorers in guard Maddie Webber, who transferred to Illinois in April, but gained a 4-star recruit in Kennedy Henry. They added two transfers in forward Kylee Watson and guard Kelsey Joens, who hail from Notre Dame and Iowa State, respectively. Guard Jasmine Bascoe, who was named to the All-Big East First Team last season, will return after a star-studded freshman year that saw her lead the squad in points, assists and steals per game. The young duo of Bascoe and
Henry could usher in a new era of basketball excellence for the Wildcats, who made the NCAA tournament twice with the now-WNBA pair of Maddy Siegrist and Lucy Olsen just a few seasons ago.
UConn v. Seton Hall: Jan. 3, Jan. 25
Seton Hall ended last season with its first winning conference record since 2022. The Pirates notched a Big East record of 13-5 with close wins over Villanova and Marquette. The duo of Jada Eads and Savannah Catalon, who combined for just over 27 points per game last season, will be joined by a trio of power conference transfers in Mariana Valenzuela, Cam Rust and Jordana Codio. Can Seton Hall continue its upward trajectory with head coach Tony Bozzella, who will go into his 13th year with the program after making the NCAA tournament in 2015 and 2016?
