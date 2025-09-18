Can't-Miss Matchups from UConn Women's Basketball's Non-Conference Schedule
The UConn Women's Basketball program ended last year's run with an 82-59 victory over South Carolina. Star guard Paige Bueckers, who continued a tradition of excellence for the Huskies by taking home the WNBA's Rookie of the Year award, scored 17 points in the National Championship win. It would be head coach Geno Auriemma's 12th championship with the Huskies and their first since 2016, when an undefeated UConn squad claimed victory over now-WNBA guard Brittney Sykes and the Syracuse Orange.
UConn revealed its non-conference schedule early last month, which featured several top squads that faced off in the NCAA tournament. Like the men's squad, the Huskies will have several notable matchups before facing their conference rivals during the 2025-26 season. What are some of the most notable matchups to look out for during UConn's non-conference schedule?
UConn v. Michigan: Nov. 21, 2025
The Huskies will face off against Michigan in their first of two matchups in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase. Michigan is coming off its fifth-straight tournament appearance, where it fell to Notre Dame in the second round. The sophomore duo of Olivia Olson and Syla Swords, who led the Wolverines in scoring last season, will be joined by a trio of four-star recruits and two transfers. Michigan's youthful options will make it a team to look out for as UConn takes to Uncasville to play in Mohegan Sun Arena, home of the Connecticut Sun and a handful of pro Huskies.
UConn v. USC: Dec. 13, 2025
UConn will play in a rematch of their 2025 Elite Eight matchup when they head to Los Angeles to take on USC in December. The Huskies prevailed in their last matchup with the star-studded Trojans, who saw Kiki Iriafen and Rayah Marshall have their names called in the 2025 WNBA Draft. USC continued to add star power with the addition of Jazzy Davidson, a top-tier guard and McDonald's All-American with experience in this year's FIBA U19 World Cup. The second of a home-and-home series could be one to look out for after UConn narrowly fell in Hartford last year.
UConn v. Iowa: Dec. 20, 2025
UConn will face its fourth Big Ten opponent, the Iowa Hawkeyes, when they take to the Barclays Center to compete in the Women's Champions Classic. Iowa will be led by second-year head coach Jan Jensen, who first took on the lead role last season after spending more than two decades as an associate head coach. Senior forward Hannah Stuelke will be joined by 5-star guard Addie Deal and 4-star big Layla Hays. Four Big Ten bouts could be the perfect test for the Huskies before they fully move into their Big East schedule and beyond.
UConn v. Notre Dame: Jan. 19, 2026
The usual powerhouse of Notre Dame, one that has made four Sweet 16s in a row, lost a number of talented options to the WNBA Draft or the transfer portal. 3-time All-ACC First Team guard Olivia Miles took her talents to TCU last April. Sonia Citron, Maddy Westbeld and Liatu King were picked up by the Washington Mystics, Chicago Sky and Los Angeles Sparks, respectively. 5-star forward Leah Macy will join Malaya Cowles and Gisela Sanchez as some of the newer faces to play alongside junior guard Hannah Hidalgo. Will UConn take the all-time series back after falling in its last three matchups with Notre Dame?
UConn v. Tennessee: Feb. 1, 2026
UConn will cap off its non-conference slate with a bout against Tennessee. The Lady Vols reached the Sweet 16 with former Marshall head coach Kim Caldwell, who became the program's fourth head coach in the NCAA era after excelling in her stints with the Thundering Herd and Glenville State. Tennessee's 2025 class, one that features three 5-star recruits, can make them a force to be reckoned with alongside guard Talaysia Cooper and SMU transfer Nya Robertson. The Huskies may have their work cut out for them before fully moving on to their conference schedule, especially if Tennessee can tap into its young talent sooner rather than later.
