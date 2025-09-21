UConn Women's Basketball Reveals 2025-26 Big East Schedule
Coming off of a National Championship over the South Carolina Gamecocks back in April and former superstar Paige Bueckers' graduation to the WNBA, it is almost time for a new season of UConn women's basketball. And with the men's team releasing their Big East Schedule last week, it was the women's turn to release theirs.
They released their Big East Conference 2025-26 schedule recently, and they don't get their conference schedule underway until late November right after Thanksgiving. The Huskies begin their season on November 4 against the Louisville Cardinals, so they have a few weeks to prepare for their Big East Schedule.
They open their Big East Schedule on November 30 on the road at the Xavier Musketeers. After the Musketeers, the Huskies come back home on December 7 at Gampel Pavillion against the Depaul Blue Demons and then have another home game at PeoplesBank Arena on December 17 against the Marquette Golden Eagles.
Following the two home conference games in a row, the Huskies then travel for two road games on December 28 and then New Year's Eve December 31 at the Butler Bulldogs and Providence Friars respectively. After the New Year, the Huskies will return home for two straight games at PeoplesBank Arena.
They will host the Seton Hall Pirates and the St. Johns Red Storm on January 3 and January 7, respectively. And then on January 11, they will travel to take on the Creighton Blue Jays and then four days later on January 15, they will return home to PeoplesBank Arena to take on the Villanova Wildcats.
They will then close out the first half of their Big East Schedule on January 22 by traveling to the nation's capital to take on the Georgetown Hoyas. To open the second half of their Big East Schedule, the Huskies will travel to New Jersey to take on the Seton Hall Pirates on January 25 for the second time.
Three days later, the Huskies will return home on January 28 to finish out the second game with the Xavier Musketeers. After the Musketeers, the Huskies will travel to take on the DePaul Blue Demons on February 4 to finish out the series with them.
The Huskies will then host two home games on February 7 and February 11 against the Butler Bulldogs to finish out that series and the Creighton Blue Jays to finish out that series. The game against the Bulldogs will be at PeoplesBank Arena, and the game against the Blue Jays will be at Gampel Pavillion.
The Huskies will go back on the road on February 14 and 18 ,respectively, at the Marquette Golden Eagles and the Villanova Wildcats. These two games will finish up each regular season series for the Huskies.
The Huskies after these road games will return home on February 22 and February 26 against the Providence Friars at Gampel Pavillion and the Georgetown Hoyas at PeoplesBank Arena. The Huskies will finish their regular season schedule at the St. Johns Red Storm on March 1.
After their last regular season game at the Red Storm, the Huskies will be preparing for the Big East Tournament in Uncasville, CT.
