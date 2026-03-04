Paige Bueckers Admits FOMO Watching UConn's Season

Watching from afar can be quite daunting, especially for Paige Bueckers. It was only a year ago that Bueckers, in her blue and white, led the UConn Huskies to their 12th national championship, ending a nine-year drought for the team.

Bueckers was off to the WNBA soon after. With that, the Huskies lost their leader, who had been the team's voice for four years. As the 2025-26 season began, the big question was about the Huskies' leadership and if the team would be able to keep up the momentum without ‘Paige Buckets.’

Well, a year later, it is safe to say the Huskies have perhaps done better than survive. The Huskies just closed the regular season 31–0, making it the program’s 11th undefeated regular season and stretching its winning streak to 47 consecutive games, tied for the fifth-longest run in Division I women’s basketball history.

While watching the Huskies play this season, Bueckers made an emotional admission to Maggie Vanoni.

"It just doesn't look like they missed a beat. Like, obviously, going undefeated is an amazing feat, and they're so versatile in the way that they play, and they just have so many different pieces. No one player is like another, and they're just super deep,” Bueckers said.

"And to have that many players contribute to winning basketball, sacrifice so much, because I know, I mean, they're all amazing players, and they could all average 20 on different teams, but they've all come together to play winning basketball, and Coach does a great job of obviously making that happen. So, it's been really exciting to watch. I have like FOMO. I miss it so much, playing in Gampel, playing with the team, playing winning basketball. So yeah, I'm very excited for them."

The Huskies are winning by an average margin of 37.8 points per game, a mark that would rank as the third-largest in DI history, trailing only two previous UConn teams. The Huskies closed their season at Madison Square Garden, where they took down St. John’s 85–49 during the arena’s first standalone women’s college basketball game.

Huskies Soon Begin Big East Tournament

With the regular season behind them, the Huskies now shift focus to the Mohegan Sun Arena, where UConn enters the Big East Women’s Basketball Tournament. The Huskies earned the No. 1 seed and will open play in the quarterfinals on March 7 at noon, facing the winner of No. 8 Georgetown vs. No. 9 Butler.

If they advance, the semifinals are scheduled for March 8 at 2:30 p.m., followed by the championship game on March 9 at 7 p.m. This would be an interesting Tournament considering that the Huskies’ only single-digit game all season came in a three-point win over then-No. 6 Michigan back in November.

Since then, blowouts seem to be routine. Villanova secured the No. 2 seed after a 16–4 conference record, but the Wildcats lost both regular-season matchups with UConn by a combined 63 points.

Additionally, in six of the Huskies’ previous six undefeated regular seasons, UConn went on to win the national championship.

