Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for LeBron James, Darius Garland, Ty Jerome)

A loaded nine-game NBA slate calls for a few player props, and there are three All-Stars that I’m targeting on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James may be a little undervalued against the Houston Rockets, even though he’s clearly taken a step back in the Lakers’ offense with Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic leading L.A. to the fourth-best offensive rating over its last 15 games.

James is one of four players that I’m eyeing on Wednesday, as I’m also taking a play for Los Angeles Clippers guard Darius Garland, who has been red hot from beyond the arc since entering the starting lineup.

Here’s a breakdown of each pick – including the latest odds – for March 18.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 18

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

LeBron James OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-156)

James is averaging just 5.7 rebounds per game this season, but he’s set below his season average in the prop market on Wednesday.

The four-time league MVP had five boards in Monday’s win over Houston, and he’s picked up at least five rebounds in eight of his 11 games since the All-Star break.

LeBron is only averaging 9.5 rebound chances per game this season, but he only needs to convert about half of them to clear this prop. Houston has the best rebound percentage in the league this season, but I think this line is a little bit of an overreaction to Alperen Sengun returning to the lineup.

James should be able to come close to his season average on Wednesday.

Jaylen Brown OVER 4.5 Assists (-163)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jaylen Brown is a great target against Golden State:

Brown has been awesome in the 2025-26 season, averaging 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game for a Boston team that is firmly in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

While Brown isn’t known for his passing, he’s cleared 4.5 assists in 10 of his 12 games since the All-Star break, averaging 7.1 dimes per game during that stretch. So, he’s a little undervalued at this number against a short-handed Golden State Warriors team on Wednesday.

The return of Jayson Tatum has opened up a few more lanes for Brown on offense, but all season long he’s been a willing passer, which is why Boston’s offense is in the top five in the league.

I’ll buy him to reach his season average in assists on Wednesday night.

Darius Garland OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-162)

Los Angeles Clippers guard Darius Garland (questionable) has been lights out from beyond the arc over the last several games, making three or more shots from deep in five straight games since moving to the starting lineup.

Over that five-game stretch, Garland is shooting 48.9 percent from 3 on 9.0 attempts per game. He’s taken at least eight 3-pointers in all five games and has attempted 56 total 3-pointers in seven games as a Clipper.

Now, he takes on a New Orleans team that ranks 28th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game, making this an ideal matchup for the Clippers guard.

If he suits up on Wednesday, Garland is a must bet in this market now that he’s pushed his season-long 3-point percentage to 38.6 percent.

Ty Jerome OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (+108)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome is shooting 40.5 percent from 3-point range in the 2025-26 season despite playing limited minutes in basically all of his 12 games.

Jerome has three or more 3-pointers in six of his games, averaging 6.6 attempts per night. Now, he takes on a Denver team that is 17th in opponent 3s made and 22nd in opponent 3s attempted in the 2025-26 season.

The Grizzlies guard was 3-for-7 from beyond the arc in his lone meeting with the Nuggets this season, and he’s taken 17 3-pointers over his last two games, clearing this prop in both.

There are worse plus-money props on the board, and Jerome should have a lead role on Wednesday with Scotty Pippen Jr. out of the lineup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.