NBA Legend Praises UConn Huskies After National Championship
The UConn Huskies caught the eye of the basketball world with a dominant performance during the 2025 Women's NCAA National Championship Game.
The Huskies pulled away in the second half to secure an 82-59 win over South Carolina in the final game of the tournament. Paige Bueckers ended her career with a title while head coach Geno Auriemma won his 12th national championship.
Many took to social media to acknowledge the job done by the Huskies. This includes NBA Hall-of-Famer Kevin Garnett. He took to Instagram for a quick shoutout on Sunday night.
"Salute. Shout to the lady's of UCONN. Y'all did ya thing!!!!," Garnett wrote.
Following the post, ESPN shared a photo of Bueckers in a Garnett, No. 5 Boston Celtics jersey.
Bueckers finished with 17 points and six rebounds in her final collegiate game. She is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The road for Bueckers has not been an easy one.
Bueckers missed the 2022-23 season with a torn ACL. This came after leading UConn to the Final Four as a freshman and the national championship the very next year. In her final season, Bueckers was able to complete the mission.
UConn is expected to have one of the top teams in the nation once again next season. Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong scored 24 points each against South Carolina. Auriemma will go back to work to add players in the transfer portal and build a team that is ready to defend the title.