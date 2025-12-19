NBA Trainer Sees More Potential From UConn's Azzi Fudd

For the first time in a while, Azzi Fudd is playing free. She is healthy, consistent, and in the middle of an undefeated season. UConn is currently sitting on an 11–0 overall record and coming off an 89–53 win over Marquette. And one of the reasons for the Huskies' record is Fudd herself.

In fact, NBA skills coach Chris Brickley also backs this up and says Fudd is not even close to reaching her ceiling. Brickley is the man who has trained names like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Paige Bueckers, and Fudd herself. So, when someone with that says a player can be better despite historic efficiency, it’s no small thing.

Not so long ago, Brickley took to Instagram and wrote, “@azzi35 is shooting 50 percent from the field. 52 percent from 3 and 100 percent from the free throw line, leading the number 1 team in the country. Those are video game numbers 🤯. But the crazy thing is, she could be playing even better. I believe she hasn’t shown the world how good she really is!! 🏁🏁🏁 Time will show though!”

The numbers support Brickley’s statement. Through 11 games, Fudd is averaging 17.7 points per game while shooting above 50 percent from the field and better than 52 percent from three-point range. She’s been efficient without forcing volume, hitting 100 percent of her free throws and committing very few mistakes for a high-usage guard.

Against Marquette, Fudd had 14 points in just 23 minutes. She made half her shots, added three steals, and didn’t commit a single foul or turnover. That production and balance have been consistent this season. Fudd has scored at least 9 points in eight of her last 10 games, including a 31-point performance against Michigan and a 24-point, 8-rebound outing against Utah, where she barely missed.

Even on nights when others carry the scoring load, like Sarah Strong’s 22-point effort against Marquette, Fudd can defend and keep UConn’s offense clean. That’s part of why the Huskies haven’t lost yet, and why most of their wins haven’t felt competitive.

Where Does Azzi Fudd Stand In WNBA Mock Drafts?

That sense of upside is becoming increasingly evident in WNBA projections. ESPN currently has Fudd slotted first overall to the Dallas Wings. “Fudd has dealt with injuries in her career, but provided she stays healthy, she is an offensive standout who will be highly valued in the WNBA,” writes ESPN.

Azzi Fudd literally does it all ✨ pic.twitter.com/gISPjJWzM8 — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) December 18, 2025

Meanwhile, Bleacher Report also places Fudd at No. 1 overall. However, CBS Sports has a different take. CBS projects her slightly lower at No. 4 to the Washington Mystics, pointing to questions about her offense while still labeling her one of the best shooters ever to enter the draft.

“Fudd was the No. 1-ranked recruit coming out of St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C. in 2021. Returning home to the Mystics would be a full circle moment for the UConn star,” adds CBS.

Fudd is already producing at an elite level, on an undefeated team, in her first fully healthy season. And if Brickley is right, the most dangerous version might still be ahead.



