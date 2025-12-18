Azzi Fudd Reveals One Factor Powering UConn

The UConn Huskies are undefeated and sitting on an 11-0 overall record. Their last match was against Marquette, which ended in a 89–53 win for the Huskies. Soon after the game, speaking to the press, Azzi Fudd went on to discuss one factor that has defined the Huskies this season.

UConn’s newfound defensive identity showed up early and often this season. Marquette managed just one stretch of consecutive baskets before halftime. UConn turned defense into quick points and built a 73–29 lead after three quarters. By the time the fourth started, the game was decided.

As Fudd puts it, “I think we started this season really trying to make an emphasis on defense being part of our team identity. We asked ourselves, ‘What do we want this team’s identity to be?’ And right away, from preseason to now, it was defense.”

The numbers back her up. Through 11 games, UConn is holding opponents under 52 points per game while forcing more than 23 turnovers a night. Against Marquette, that pressure turned into 26 points off turnovers and prolonged scoring droughts that buried the Golden Eagles before halftime.

Even when UConn turned the ball over six times in the second quarter, the defense erased those mistakes by limiting Marquette to just nine points. The team this year seems more cohesive than the last roster, and more importantly, it allows UConn to survive sloppy stretches offensively without ever letting the game tilt back.

“I really think defense is effort, and we definitely feed off each other’s energy and defensive intensity. KK, especially when Kayleigh comes in, and when Blanca came in the other night, getting hot with steals. I think it’s also about everyone being on the same page. When we’re trapping, when we’re rotating, you know you can trust that the person has your back if you go for a steal and miss,” added Fudd.

Azzi Fudd UNASSISTED Three👌🏽



Great defense by KK Arnold. Cuts off the lane & allows Azzi to help aggressively at the nail. Love that whoever grabs a steal or loose ball is emboldened to push the pace, probe the D & look for early offense. Azzi Dribble J >pic.twitter.com/BedXEFGZvI — Conrado Pascual (@CP3_777) December 18, 2025

In the match against Marquette, as Fudd mentioned, KK Arnold set the tone at the point of attack, finishing with four assists, two rebounds, and no turnovers in 21 minutes. This helped force 24 Marquette turnovers. Meanwhile, Kayleigh Heckel had six assists in 18 minutes as UConn piled up 23 total assists and 26 points off turnovers.

Blanca Quiñonez backed up the pressure with production, posting 12 points, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal while capitalizing on broken possessions created by the defense. Jana El Alfy controlled the interior with seven rebounds, which helped UConn generate 20 second-chance points and keep Marquette pinned in its own end.

Huskies' Impact Is Already Overwhelming

The cumulative effect has been overwhelming. UConn is outscoring opponents by nearly 38 points per game, leading the nation in assist-to-turnover margin, and averaging more than 14 steals per contest.

Against Marquette, the Golden Eagles went nearly 13 minutes without a field goal spanning the third quarter, a stretch that broke the game open for good. That control is not something that was born overnight.

In fact, Fudd framed it as a carryover, a habit that survived roster turnover and only grew stronger with new pieces added into the system.

“So I think it’s trust, communication, and just wanting it more than the other team….I don’t think there’s any real schedule for being good at defense. I think it just shows that we ended last year really locked in on that end, and all the returners carried it over from last season. We’ve just let that continue and build with all the new pieces we have as well,” added Fudd.

Azzi Fudd defense ➡️ Azzi Fudd offense pic.twitter.com/9v6YIBulhu — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) December 18, 2025

That continuity explains why UConn hasn’t needed heroic performances to control games. Against Marquette, all 12 Huskies who entered scored, UConn finished with 23 assists on 38 made field goals, and the starters were done after three quarters with a 44-point lead.

Over 11 games, the Huskies have also built an 11.0 turnover margin, a 2.0 assist-to-turnover ratio, and are averaging 14.5 steals per game, all while allowing opponents to shoot just 33.1 percent from the field.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more