Paige Bueckers Still Wants to Suit Up for UConn
Paige Bueckers attended UConn Huskies' season opener against Louisville but couldn't shake the feeling she should still be on the court. The Dallas Wings rookie made her emotions clear through social media posts that had fans buzzing.
Bueckers sat in the family section at Alumni Hall at the U.S. Naval Academy as the Huskies defeated Louisville 79-66 in the Armed Forces Classic. In her Instagram story, she posted a meme showing someone in workout gear appearing ready to jump into action while watching UConn players on TV with the caption "Bro thinks he's on the team." She wrote, sharing the meme "Me rn" below.
What Did Paige Bueckers Say About UConn's Season Opener?
The former UConn star then commented on the team's post about the game with a question that revealed her true feelings.
"Too late to take my 6th year !?"
UConn's official Instagram account fired back, asking Bueckers to return. The team also posted a photo of Bueckers at the game with a lighthearted jab about her wearing their warmup gear despite no longer being on the roster.
Bueckers told ESPN's Holly Rowe during the broadcast that watching from the stands felt surreal. She praised the team's depth and full-court pressure while admitting the transition from player to spectator was strange after five years in a UConn uniform.
The first overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft just completed a historic rookie season with Dallas. She averaged 19.2 points, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals while becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 200 points, 50 rebounds and 50 assists.
How Did UConn Perform Without Paige Bueckers?
The defending national champions showed they can thrive in their new era. Sarah Strong led all scorers with 21 points and grabbed 9 rebounds to pace the balanced attack.
Azzi Fudd picked up where she left off after winning 2025 Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors. She scored 20 points in the opener. KK Arnold added 13 points from the backcourt while Kayleigh Heckel contributed 14 points off the bench.
UConn dominated early by racing to a 14-1 lead. The Huskies held Louisville to just nine first-quarter points and led by as many as 28. The Cardinals fought back late and cut the deficit to 10 with two minutes left, but Strong responded with consecutive baskets to seal the win.
Transfer Serah Williams made her first start for the Huskies after coming from Wisconsin. She finished with 4 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Louisville's Laura Ziegler battled hard with 16 points and 18 rebounds in the loss.
UConn's depth and versatility stood out all game. Multiple players contributed on both ends as the Huskies pressed full court and pushed the pace throughout. The win extended their season-opening winning streak to 30 consecutive games and kicked off their chase for a 13th national championship. They host Florida State this weekend.
Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!
- Paige Bueckers Supports Girlfriend Azzi Fudd at UConn Season Opener
- UConn Has Heated Rivalry Brewing With St. John's, Rick Pitino
- UConn's Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers Shut Down Breakup Speculation
- UConn's Azzi Fudd Gets Real About Excitement of Healthy Season
- UConn Fans React to Azzi Fudd's Silence on Paige Bueckers' Birthday