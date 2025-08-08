Liberty vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 8
For the second time in as many games, the New York Liberty will take on the Dallas Wings – this time in Dallas at College Park Center.
The Wings beat the Liberty in July at home, but they dropped the earlier matchup this week in New York.
Oddsmakers have set the Liberty as road favorites in this matchup, even though superstar Breanna Stewart (knee) is out of the lineup. Dallas has also listed a star on the injury report, as guard Paige Bueckers (back) is listed as questionable.
Despite the questionable tag, Bueckers is expected to suit up on Friday night.
With the Liberty righting to hold on to the No. 2 seed in the WNBA standings, how should we bet on Friday night’s rematch between these teams?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Friday’s action.
Liberty vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Liberty -8.5 (-105)
- Wings +8.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Liberty: -380
- Wings: +300
Total
- 173.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Liberty vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Aug. 8
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Liberty record: 19-10
- Wings record: 8-22
Liberty vs. Wings Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- Breanna Stewart – out
- Nyara Sabally – out
- Kennedy Burke – out
Wings Injury Report
- Paige Bueckers – questionable
- Ty Harris – out
- Myisha Hines-Allen – probable
Liberty vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets
Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Jonquel Jones OVER 15.5 Points (-120)
In her last two meetings with the Wings, Jones has put up 18 and 15 points while shooting a combined 12-for-28 from the field. While that’s not great efficiency, Jones is hunting her shot against this Dallas frontcourt.
That bodes well for her points prop on Friday night, as someone has to pick up the slack with Stewart out of the lineup. In five games since Stewart went down, Jones is averaging 16.0 points on 11.4 shots per game.
She’s worth a look in this matchup, especially if she creeps closer to 16 shots like she did in her first meeting with Dallas.
Liberty vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking the Liberty in a five-point teaser with the Minnesota Lynx.
While New York may be a bit of a risky play as an 8.5-point underdog, there are a lot of reasons to like the Liberty to cover in this game.
Not only did they win the last meeting between these teams by nine points, but they did so in a game where Sabrina Ionescu struggled (nine points on 2-of-9 shooting).
It’s clear that the youth movement is on in Dallas, but it’s led to some inconsistent play all season long. The Wings are 11th in the W in net rating (-5.3), and they’re just 14-16 against the spread despite spending most of their games as underdogs.
Now that DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith and Teaira McCowan are all out, the Wings are clearly looking to the future and not the 2025 season.
Meanwhile, the Liberty are true Finals contenders if they can stay afloat without Stewart for basically the rest of August. Despite losing Stewart and Jonquel Jones for stretches this season, New York is still second in the league in net rating at +7.4.
I’ll back the Liberty win and cover on Friday.
Pick: Liberty -8.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
