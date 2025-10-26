Paige Bueckers Trash Talks Teammates During UConn Practice Game
Paige Bueckers is back doing what she does best, dominating on the court and keeping everyone laughing with her trash-talk. The UConn Huskies legend recently showed up to practice wearing a red scout jersey, joining the male practice squad, and reminding everyone why she's one of women's basketball's most fun players.
UConn Women's Basketball shared photos of star guard Paige Bueckers rocking a red scout jersey as she joined the male practice squad during a preseason session.
The Huskies hilariously captioned it as "Tried out a new practice player today," showing off her competitive spirit and trash-talking flair that fans know and love.
Paige shared a photo with her teammates with the simple caption: "My Boys." The moment brought back memories of her time in Storrs and proved that even as a WNBA player, her love for UConn basketball still exists.
Twitter erupted with excitement and humor as fans flooded the platform with reactions. As one of the practice players confirmed, Paige still talked trash to them.
The hilarious part? She was trash-talking her own teammates like it was a real game. Fans quickly shared a meme that read: "Practice players when Paige still trash talks them even though they're teammates already."
The joke hit perfectly because anyone who knows Paige knows that she doesn't turn her competitive nature off, even during practice.
The trash-talk conversation got even better when fans shared an interview with Azzi Fudd in which she was asked about the biggest trash-talker in basketball. Without hesitation, Azzi pointed to none other than Paige Bueckers. In various interviews and podcast appearances, Fudd has made it clear that Paige is the queen of trash-talk on the court.
Paige has always loved the competitive environment that male practice players bring. When asked what she likes most about playing against them, she said: "You can talk trash and they don't take it personal. You can talk trash, go back and forth with them, and at the end of the day, you know it's all love." That's exactly what makes practice so fun at UConn.
Paige's trash-talk is more than just fun, it's part of UConn's basketball culture. Her return to practice in that red scout jersey showed that winning a national championship doesn't change who she is. She's still the same Paige who pushes everyone around her to be better, even if it means keeping the trash talk going. That's what makes her special.
